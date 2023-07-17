Tucker Carlson Reveals He Received Zero COVID-19 Vaccines
Tucker Carlson recently claimed that he received zero Covid-19 vaccines during the pandemic, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson shared the surprising revelation on Friday while interviewing former Arkansas governor-turned-2024 Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson in Des Moines, Iowa at the conservative Family Leadership Summit.
But while Hutchinson eventually admitted that he received the Covid-19 vaccine because he decided it was the “right decision” for him, it was not until he and Carlson sparred back and forth about the vaccine and the vaccine mandates implemented by the government during the pandemic.
“How many Covid shots did you take?” the fired Fox News host asked Hutchinson before Hutchinson shot the question back at Carlson.
“Zero,” Carlson responded as the audience exploded in applause over his answer.
“I can see that you recoiled when I asked you that question,” Carlson continued. “And I don’t think, honestly, you should be asking people about their medical care.”
“But that became a matter of public policy, and I do think the whole country ought to pause and assess, ‘What did we just go through, and how do we feel about it now?’” the axed Fox News star added.
“So it’s a very straightforward question.”
Meanwhile, although Hutchinson defended his choice to take the vaccine as the “right decision” for him, he defended the choices of other individuals who decided to “make a different decision” regarding whether to receive the vaccine.
Still, Hutchinson refused to respond to Carlson’s controversial claim that there were “an awful lot of people injured” by the vaccine and vaccine mandates during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Puppet Master? Susan Rice — Ex-United Nation Ambassador — Controlling President Joe Biden, Claims Tucker Carlson
- Fired Tucker Carlson Producer's Massive Payday: Abby Grossberg Gets 8-Figure Settlement in Fox News Lawsuit
- Tucker Carlson Raising Funds for New Media Venture Following Fox News Ouster: Report
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson’s gig at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines on Friday came nearly three months after the 54-year-old conservative commentator was abruptly axed from Fox News in April.
"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," Fox News said in a short statement on April 24.
Carlson has since launched a series of new projects since he was fired from Fox News – including a new Twitter show.
Industry insiders also recently indicated that Carlson is “raising capital” to launch his own media company.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“It’s increasingly possible that the Twitter show is a top-of-funnel play for other things Tucker may soon have cooking,” insiders reported late last month.
“In fact, I am told he is raising capital to launch a new company that may yet prove more influential.”