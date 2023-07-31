Greg Gutfeld's Coworkers Accuses Fox News Host of Having 'Napoleon Complex': Report

Fox News Greg Gutfeld "hates" being a head shorter than his co-hosts, according to a report which claimed that he has a "Napoleon complex" due to his stature.

The media personality, 58, stands 5-foot-5 and makes efforts to boost his height, network insiders claimed. "He acts like the cat that ate the canary because he's the best thing FOX has at the moment," a well-placed source said, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Everyone around him knows how insecure he is over his height."