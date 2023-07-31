Greg Gutfeld's Coworkers Accuses Fox News Host of Having 'Napoleon Complex': Report
Fox News Greg Gutfeld "hates" being a head shorter than his co-hosts, according to a report which claimed that he has a "Napoleon complex" due to his stature.
The media personality, 58, stands 5-foot-5 and makes efforts to boost his height, network insiders claimed. "He acts like the cat that ate the canary because he's the best thing FOX has at the moment," a well-placed source said, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Everyone around him knows how insecure he is over his height."
Gutfeld, who co-hosts on The Five, won't stand next to "tall people in photo ops, and they pad his chair with pillows during interviews and broadcasts, so he looks taller on TV," said the tipster.
"He also puffs up his hair to give himself an inch, or two if he's lucky, and no one would be surprised if he wears lifts in his shoes like other vertically challenged guys."
Insiders said he's embraced his stature at home, even next to his wife of 19 years, former Russian model Elena Moussa. "It must be love — she wears flat heels around him," one tipster quipped in the National Enquirer report.
"People think it's ridiculous, but mention the word 'short' or any of its synonyms around Greg and it sets him off," they alleged.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Fox News for comments.
As we previously reported, Gutfeld put himself at the center of controversy this week following remarks made during a segment on Monday.
The conversation took a turn when the panel discussed Florida's new Black history curriculum, which will teach students that enslaved people "developed skills" that could be used for "personal benefit."
Gutfeld then mentioned a book written by Holocaust concentration camp survivor Viktor Frankl, Man's Search for Meaning.
"Vik Frankl talks about how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful," Gutfeld explained. "Utility, utility kept you alive."
After the remarks, Auschwitz Memorial posted a statement via their official Twitter.
"While it is true that some Jews may have used their skills or usefulness to increase their chances of survival during the Holocaust, it is essential to contextualize this statement properly and understand that it does not represent the complex history of the genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany," it began.
They noted that "while it is accurate to acknowledge that some Jews may have survived temporarily due to their perceived usefulness, it is crucial to remember that the Holocaust was a systematic genocide with the ultimate aim of exterminating the entire Jewish population."
"It would be more appropriate to say that some Jews survived the Holocaust because they were considered temporarily useful, and the circumstances of the Nazi regime's collapse prevented their murder. We should avoid such oversimplifications in talking about this complex tragic story."