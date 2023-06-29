Geraldo Rivera Quits FOX After Being Fired From 'The Five' Following Off-Air Drama With Greg Gutfeld

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera has left the network after being fired from The Five. The 79-year-old television personality quit the conservative news network after a 23-year run on the heels of RadarOnline.com exclusively revealing that his “knockdown drag-out fights" with Fox favorite Greg Gutfeld cost him his Five gig.

Rivera — who turns 80 next week — appeared unbothered about his unemployment, announcing the news in a cheerful video while taking a joyride in New York on his boat.

“So it doesn’t look like I’m going to be on The Five. I mean, I’m not going to be on The Five. I’ve been fired from The Five. And as a result of that. I quit Fox," he told his followers Thursday on Twitter. "So I’ll have more to say about that on Fox and Friends tomorrow morning."