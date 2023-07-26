'Dangerous and Extreme Lie': White House Condemns Fox News' Greg Gutfeld's Holocaust Comment
The White House addressed the "dangerous" remarks from Fox News host Greg Gutfeld about Holocaust survivors learning skills at concentration camps that aided their survival, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During Tuesday's discussion on The Five, Gutfeld and the panelists debated the controversial update to Florida's public education curriculum standards.
The new curriculum states that students will be taught "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."
While the lone liberal panelist Jessica Tarlov condemned the update, she opined if the same school of thought would ever be applied to the Holocaust.
"I’m not Black, but I’m Jewish," Tarlov said. "Would someone say about the Holocaust, for instance, that there were some benefits for Jews? That while they were hanging out in concentration camps, they learned a strong work ethic? That maybe you learned a new skill?"
Gutfeld responded to Tarlov by asking if she had ever read Man’s Search for Meaning, an autobiography from Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl.
Gutfeld appeared to side with other conservatives – who rallied against backlash and claimed the update was being taken out of context – as he defended the language used.
"Frankl talks about how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful," Gutfeld said. "Utility! Utility kept you alive!"
Rightfully so, the Fox News host's remarks were quickly condemned online — and in Washington D.C.
The White House called out Gutfeld and slammed the news anchor's comments as a "horrid, dangerous, and extreme lie."
"What Fox News allowed to be said on their air yesterday — and has so far failed to condemn — is an obscenity," Deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement to CNN.
"In defending a horrid, dangerous, extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of Americans who suffered from the evil of enslavement, a Fox News host told another horrid, dangerous and extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils of the Holocaust."
Bates' statement continued by making it clear that the atrocities of the past were not up for debate, regardless of one's person political stance.
"Let’s get something straight that the American people understand full well and that is not complicated: there was nothing good about slavery; there was nothing good about the Holocaust. Full stop," Bates noted.
"Americans deserve to be brought together, not torn apart with poison. And they deserve the truth and the freedom to learn, not book bans and lies."
Fox News did not return the outlet's request for comment.