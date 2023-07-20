'Absolutely Not': RFK Jr. Denies Comparing Covid-19 Mandates to the Holocaust During Fiery Congressional Hearing
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Congress this week that he never compared the federal Covid-19 mask and vaccine mandates to the Holocaust and “Hitler’s Germany,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The fiery confrontation took place on Thursday as the 2024 presidential candidate appeared before the House Judiciary Committee to testify at a hearing about censorship and alleged government “weaponization.”
According to Kennedy’s testimony, he "never uttered a phrase that was either racist or anti-Semitic"
He also claimed he was “subjected to this new form of censorship, which is called targeted propaganda, where people apply pejoratives like 'anti-vax.’”
But Thursday’s hearing took a dramatic turn when Democratic House Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz of Florida slammed the accused anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist for “making light of the genocide against the Jewish people” while “discussing Covid public health measures.”
“Mr. Kennedy, did you think it was easy for Jewish people to escape the systematic slaughter of Nazis, yes or no?” the congresswoman asked, to which Kennedy responded: “Absolutely not.”
“Okay, good,” Congresswoman Wasserman-Schultz continued. “Mr. Kennedy, do you think it was just as hard to wear a mask during Covid as it was to hide under floorboards or false walls so you weren’t murdered or dragged to a concentration camp, yes or no?”
“Of course not, that’s ridiculous!” he responded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kennedy came under fire last year after making a series of controversial comments at a rally in Washington, D.C. that opposed the federal vaccination mandates against Covid-19.
“Even in Hitler’s Germany you could cross the Alps into Switzerland,” he said at the time. “You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.”
Kennedy quickly apologized for his comments and claimed he was trying to “use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control.”
"I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors,” he explained. “My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control.”
“To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry."
Kennedy came under fire once again last week when he suggested that the Covid-19 virus specifically targeted Black and Caucasian communities.
He also claimed that “the people who are most immune [to the Covid-19 virus] are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”
"We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” Kennedy said during an “off-the-record conversation” on Friday.