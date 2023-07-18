Your tip
Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Slams RFK Jr.'s ‘Racist and Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories’ About Covid-19

Jul. 18 2023, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre targeted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week and slammed the 2024 presidential candidate’s “racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories” about the Covid-19 virus, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jean-Pierre targeted RFK Jr. on Monday during her daily White House press briefing, and her remarks came shortly after the 69-year-old Democrat and anti-vaxxer allegedly claimed that “Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people.”

He also claimed that “the people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

"We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” Kennedy said during a dinner in Manhattan on Friday.

Jean-Pierre was then asked about Kennedy’s surprising claims during her press briefing on Monday.

“The claim made on that tape is false,” President Joe Biden’s press secretary said. “It is vile. And they put our fellow Americans in danger.”

“If you think about the racist and antisemitic conspiracy theories that come out of saying those types of things,” Jean-Pierre continued. “It’s an attack on our fellow citizens, our fellow Americans. And so, it is important that we essentially speak out when we hear those claims made more broadly.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kennedy has since spoken out to deny ever saying that the Covid-19 virus was “ethnically targeted” to attack Black and White communities while sparing Jewish and Chinese individuals.

According to the presidential hopeful, the bombshell tape was actually an “off-the-record conversation” about how the “U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically targeted bioweapons.”

"I accurately pointed out — during an off-the-record conversation — that the U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically targeted bioweapons and that a 2021 study of the COVID-19 virus shows that COVID-19 appears to disproportionately affect certain races since the furin cleave docking site is most compatible with Blacks and Caucasians and least compatible with ethnic Chinese, Finns, and Ashkenazi Jews,” he tweeted on Saturday.

"In that sense, it serves as a kind of proof of concept for ethnically targeted bioweapons," he added. "I do not believe and never implied that the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered."

Meanwhile, Kennedy’s Covid-19 claims have reportedly caused problems in his marriage to Cheryl Hines.

“Cheryl is so upset and angry by what Robert said and the media coverage that's followed,” a source close to the couple told RadarOnline.com this week. “It has made her sick to her stomach.”

