Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Slams RFK Jr.'s ‘Racist and Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories’ About Covid-19

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre targeted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week and slammed the 2024 presidential candidate’s “racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories” about the Covid-19 virus, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jean-Pierre targeted RFK Jr. on Monday during her daily White House press briefing, and her remarks came shortly after the 69-year-old Democrat and anti-vaxxer allegedly claimed that “Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people.”