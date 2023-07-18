RFK JR. Marriage Crisis: Cheryl Hines 'Horrified' By His Wild Covid Remarks—'It Has Made Her Sick To Her Stomach'
Raging anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s latest rabid outburst has triggered a public split with his humiliated wife, actress Cheryl Hines, that’s threatening their nine-year marriage, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
The Democratic presidential contender sparked a furor when he was quoted as saying Covid-19 was engineered to target some ethnic groups and spare others.
While Kennedy has insisted the comments were not anti-Semitic, a video published by The New York Post showed Kennedy speaking at a dinner in Manhattan about bioweapons and "ethnically targeted microbes" in which he claimed that "Covid-19 attacks certain races disproportionately."
"Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese," he said.
"We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not.”
An overwhelming proportion of American Jews are Ashkenazi Jews, who are descended from Jews who lived in Central and Eastern Europe.
“Cheryl is so upset and angry by what Robert said and the media coverage that's followed,” a source connected to the famous Kennedy clan told RadarOnline.com.
Robert’s sister Kerry Kennedy led the chorus of condemnation which also included White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre who said Kennedy’s remarks were not just “false” but also “vile”.
"I strongly condemn my brother’s deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting," Kerry Kennedy said in a statement released by the non-profit group Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, where she is president.
"His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stand for, with our 50+-year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination.”
Behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com has learned tensions have boiled over between Kennedy and his “horrified” wife Hines, 57, the star of HBO’s sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm where she played the partner of Jewish character, Larry David.
“Throughout their marriage, Cheryl has bitten her tongue and tolerated Bobby’s extreme views, but going as far as to suggest Covid was targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people — while Jewish people were most immune — was totally beyond the pale,” the insider said.
“It has made her sick to her stomach,” the source added.
This is not the first time Kennedy has made comments that have been labeled as racist.
Speaking at a rally in Washington, D.C. in 2022, the conspiracy-loving nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy said COVID mask mandates were harsher than Nazi Germany’s horrific policies that ordered the murder of more than 10 million Jews and other political prisoners.
“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank,” said Kennedy, who was comparing the plight of Americans forced to wear masks to the Jewish girl who wrote a now-famous diary about hiding from the Nazis.
She was discovered at age 15 and died in a concentration camp.
“Today the mechanisms are being put in place so none of us can run and none of us can hide.”
That rant led horrified Hines to blast her 68-year-old husband on Twitter, writing: “My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues.”
The insider said: “Cheryl still loves Bobby, but he’s way too intense and hot-headed for her liking.
"Cheryl has the patience of a saint, but there’s only so much she’ll be able to take.”