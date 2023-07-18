RFK JR. Marriage Crisis: Cheryl Hines 'Horrified' By His Wild Covid Remarks

While Kennedy has insisted the comments were not anti-Semitic, a video published by The New York Post showed Kennedy speaking at a dinner in Manhattan about bioweapons and "ethnically targeted microbes" in which he claimed that "Covid-19 attacks certain races disproportionately."

"Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese," he said.

"We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not.”