Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Campaign Dinner Ends in Chaos with Screaming and Farting
A press dinner held this week to promote Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign turned into a chaotic and foul-smelling affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The event, which was held at Tony's Di Napoli on the Upper East Side of New York City on Tuesday night, allegedly descended into a shouting match over climate change between two guests.
The exchange reportedly started when a guest asked Kennedy, a longtime environmental lawyer-turned-2024 presidential candidate, about the environment.
This seemingly innocent question infuriated Doug Dechert, a former gossip columnist-turned-publicity agent and the host of the event. In a fit of rage, Dechert reportedly screamed, "The climate hoax!"
Another attendee, art critic Anthony Haden-Guest – who was allegedly sleeping for most of the dinner – suddenly woke up and joined in the argument, according to Page Six.
Haden-Guest called Dechert a "miserable blob" and implored him to "Shut up!"
The verbal altercation escalated further when Haden-Guest hurled a series of insults at Dechert, including calling him "f--king insane" and "insignificant."
Meanwhile, Kennedy reportedly remained calm and composed throughout the chaos – until Dechert, sensing the need for a new approach, let out a loud, prolonged fart while yelling, "I'm farting!"
Another guest then reportedly attempted to change the subject by expressing admiration for Kennedy's late father, Robert F. Kennedy. Unfortunately, the conversation quickly circled back to climate change, and the argument reignited.
When questioned about his outburst the following day, Dechert apologized for using his flatulence as a form of public commentary but stood by his views on climate change. He stated that he has "zero tolerance for the climate hoax scam nonsense in any venue that I am personally funding."
Haden-Guest also stood by his views and stated that treating climate change as a political issue is “foolish” when it is a matter of "life or death" for the planet.
While tensions ran high during the dinner, by the next day, the animosity seemed to have dissipated. Haden-Guest admitted that his words were perhaps too harsh and expressed hope for future conversations with Dechert.
“I didn’t mean it,” Haden-Guest said. “I am sure we will talk again.”