According to the New York Post, while speaking at Tony's Di Napoli, Kennedy allegedly suggested that the virus was a genetically engineered bioweapon "ethnically targeted" to spare Jewish people.

During a Q&A session at the dinner, Kennedy allegedly said, "COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately."

"COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese," he continued. "We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact."