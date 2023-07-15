Your tip
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Denies Ever Saying COVID Was 'Ethnically Targeted' to Spare Jewish People

robert f kennedy jr campaign dinner ends chaos screaming farting jpg
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 15 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. caused a stir this week when he allegedly unleashed a series of anti-semitic conspiracy theories about COVID-19 during a press event at a restaurant on the Upper East Side, RadarOnline.com has learned.

robert f kennedy jr campaign dinner ends chaos screaming farting jpg
According to the New York Post, while speaking at Tony's Di Napoli, Kennedy allegedly suggested that the virus was a genetically engineered bioweapon "ethnically targeted" to spare Jewish people.

During a Q&A session at the dinner, Kennedy allegedly said, "COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately."

"COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese," he continued. "We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact."

robert f kennedy jr campaign dinner ends chaos screaming fartingjpg
As the chaotic dinner continued, Kennedy allegedly went on to warn of even more dangerous biological weapons with an alarming "50% infection fatality rate" that would make COVID-19 "look like a walk in the park."

He supposedly claimed that the Chinese and the United States are both investing significant amounts of money in the development of "ethnic bioweapons," collecting DNA samples from Russians and Chinese individuals to enable targeting based on race.

robert f kennedy jr campaign dinner ends chaos screaming farting jpg
MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr

The presidential hopeful took to Twitter early Saturday morning to refute the Times report, tweeting, "I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews."

"I accurately pointed out — during an off-the-record conversation — that the U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically targeted bioweapons and that a 2021 study of the COVID-19 virus shows that COVID-19 appears to disproportionately affect certain races since the furin cleave docking site is most compatible with Blacks and Caucasians and least compatible with ethnic Chinese, Finns, and Ashkenazi Jews."

"In that sense, it serves as a kind of proof of concept for ethnically targeted bioweapons," he continued. "I do not believe and never implied that the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered."

robertfkennedy jr
Although there has been plenty of speculation and debate regarding the origins of COVID-19, with some suggesting it may have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, there is no evidence supporting the claim that it was designed to spare specific religious or ethnic groups.

Morton Klein, President of the right-leaning Zionist Organization of America, called Kennedy's claims "crazy," emphasizing, "It makes no sense that they would do that."

The left-leaning Anti-Defamation League also criticized Kennedy's conspiracy theories in a statement, describing them as deeply offensive and perpetuating sinophobic and anti-Semitic ideas relating to COVID-19.

