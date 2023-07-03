Tragic: 'The Mindy Project' Star Dies By ASSISTED SUICIDE Following COVID-19 Booster 'Illness'
Model and actress Katerina Pavelek recently died by assisted suicide after she was diagnosed with an incurable and chronic neurological illness that she claimed was a result of the COVID-19 booster shot she received last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pavelek, 41, ended her life at an assisted suicide clinic in Basel, Switzerland on June 17.
The model and actress, who appeared in the popular television series The Mindy Project as well as the films Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Fool’s Paradise, was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) shortly before she decided to end her life earlier this year.
Pavalek announced her plan to die by assisted suicide in an Instagram post on June 1.
She also claimed in the Instagram post that the COVID-19 booster shot she received last year “destroyed her health” and was to blame for her ME/CFS diagnosis.
"Hi guys, over the last 10 days I became severely ill again homebound unable to do much," she wrote on June 1. "My body is too weak to fight this illness and I have no more strength so I made [the] decision to end my life at Pegasos association in Switzerland.”
“I was diagnosed with [an] untreatable chronic neurological illness ME/CFS caused by booster jab on top of having suspected respiratory ALS,” Pavalek continued. "This illness made me disabled, unable to work or have [a] social life and unable to enjoy life all together. Breathing have become more and more difficult and painful for me and my lung function has been declining.”
“The booster jab I received over [a] year ago destroyed my health, my body and my life completely,” she claimed. “There is no other way to end my suffering other than the decision I made."
According to Knewz, Pavelek’s case marked the latest person to die shortly after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dominican basketball player Oscar Cabrera passed away on June 22 from an apparent heart attack.
Although an official cause of death was not released, Cabrera was diagnosed with myocarditis shortly before his sudden passing.
The basketball player blamed the two Pfizer COVID-19 doses he received for giving him the rare heart condition.
“I've had 11 different cardiology tests done and guess?” he wrote in January 2022. “They find nothing.”
While the Centers for Disease Control admitted that myocarditis can occur “within a week after a second coronavirus vaccination,” a spokesperson for Pfizer said such instances are “rare” – especially when compared with the “hundreds of millions globally” who have not developed myocarditis after receiving the COVID-19 booster.