Joe Rogan Remarks About Jewish People Upset Spotify Execs: Sources

Joe Rogan’s remarks about Jews have left the podcast heavyweight on the ropes at Spotify — because the streaming giant’s bigwigs are fed up with the controversial loudmouth, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last month, on The Joe Rogan Experience, the MMA commentator, 55, ranted to his audience of nearly 13 million: “The idea Jewish people don’t like money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza. It’s f------ stupid.”