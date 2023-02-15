'Basically A Prostitute': Joe Rogan Roasts Fired CNN Media Reporter Brian Stelter For Appearance At World Economic Forum, Says He Looked 'Comfortable' On Disinformation Panel

Rogan mocked the fired media reporter in a condescending voice while discussing Stelter resurfacing in the wake of his exit from CNN after executives decided to cancel Reliable Sources in one of the first big programming moves under new boss Chris Licht.

Stelter stepped out in Davos last month to host a panel discussion on "disinformation."

"He looked very comfortable there, didn't he?" asked Taibbi, to which Rogan agreed. "Of course he does. He's with evil lizard people that are trying to control the world. That's his bosses. He knows how to handle that kind of situation."