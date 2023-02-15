Your tip
'Basically A Prostitute': Joe Rogan Roasts Fired CNN Media Reporter Brian Stelter For Appearance At World Economic Forum, Says He Looked 'Comfortable' On Disinformation Panel

Source: Douglas P. DeFelice/TNS/Newscom/The Mega Agency; Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
By:

Feb. 14 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Podcast host Joe Rogan blasted former CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter for his appearance at the World Economic Forum, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming he's being used as a pawn.

The famed UFC commentator didn't hold back while interviewing journalist Matt Taibbi after his reports on the bombshell Twitter Files, going off during the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan mocked the fired media reporter in a condescending voice while discussing Stelter resurfacing in the wake of his exit from CNN after executives decided to cancel Reliable Sources in one of the first big programming moves under new boss Chris Licht.

Stelter stepped out in Davos last month to host a panel discussion on "disinformation."

"He looked very comfortable there, didn't he?" asked Taibbi, to which Rogan agreed. "Of course he does. He's with evil lizard people that are trying to control the world. That's his bosses. He knows how to handle that kind of situation."

Source: MEGA

Rogan theorized that Stelter is probably "very excited" to be working again in any capacity and likely wants to forge business relationships elsewhere.

"You know, and he's not a guy that really is supposed to be in front of a camera, right? He's supposed to be a journalist, but he's not even good at that," said Rogan.

MORE ON:
Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

"What he's doing now is holding water for the evil leaders of the world who want to institute hate speech policies nationwide, and, you know, centralize digital currency, and they want everybody to eat bugs, and you will own nothing and be happy."

"This is the f---ing people he's working for now," declared the podcast host. "He's basically a prostitute. And, you know, they hired him to go over there and do that."

Stelter has not yet responded to Rogan's remarks.

Source: AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Reports emerged in August 2022 last year that the former chief media correspondent believes he was CNN's "sacrificial lamb" as they revamp the network.

The following month, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that sources claimed fellow media personality Don Lemon was "relieved he survived the purge" at CNN.

