Jim Jordan Accuses Stacey Plaskett of Trying to 'Censor' RFK Jr. Testimony Before Congressional Hearing Starts
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan picked a fight with Rep. Stacey Plaskett and accused the Democrat of trying to "censor" GOP witness Robert Kennedy Jr. at a congressional hearing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While outbursts and sparring with colleagues across the aisle have become the norm for congressional hearings, Jordan's remarks appeared particularly displaced considering RFK Jr. has not yet testified.
In fact, the congressional hearing called on alleged social media censorship hadn't even begun.
Kennedy was called as a witness by Republican House Committee members to speak on what they have branded social media censorship, coincidentally only days after a video of RFK Jr. claiming COVID-19 was "ethnically targeted" went viral.
Prior to the start of the hearing — and well before Kennedy delivered any testimony — Ranking Member Plaskett called a point of order with the committee to clarify the allotted time listed for Kennedy's opening statement.
Typically, congressional hearing witnesses are given five minutes to make an opening statement. Time limits on preliminary statements serve to maximize a hearing's efficiency and allow committee members adequate time to question witnesses.
In other words, these standard time limits prevent hearings from running off the rails — exactly how the social media censorship hearing began.
After Kennedy and three other witnesses were sworn in — and Jordan recognized the conspiracy theorist for his preliminary remarks — Plaskett raised concern over RFK Jr. being given double the amount of time for his statement than other witnesses.
"I know that witnesses usually have 5 minutes. I see 10 minutes on the board. Is it going to be 10 minutes?" The Virginia Democrat asked during the point of order.
Jordan, who served as House Judiciary Chairman, responded with a laissez-faire position and claimed the committee had been "lax" on time constraints.
"We'll give him five minutes but we're pretty lax with this... we'll let him go for—" Jordan said before Plaskett interrupted, "We are?"
"I've seen you gavel down on quite a number of witnesses," the ranking Democrat added.
While Jordan brought up examples of "Senators, former Democrat members of Congress and all kinds of people" given extended time, Plaskett pointed out a key difference between his list and Kennedy: the witness wasn't an elected official.
"He's neither," Plaskett stated. "He's neither."
"I'm just saying in past history," a smug Jordan said as he shrugged his shoulders. Plaskett continued that the committee would "watch the time for all the witnesses."
"If you want to cut him off and censor him some more, you’re welcome to do it!" Jordan told the ranking member as audible groans were heard from the room.
"Oh, that’s not my job. That’s your job," a clearly annoyed Plaskett shot back. "Why don’t you threaten a witness so that they can just do not want to be aware of that?"