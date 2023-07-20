Jim Jordan Accuses Stacey Plaskett of Trying to 'Censor' RFK Jr. Testimony Before Congressional Hearing Starts

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan picked a fight with Rep. Stacey Plaskett and accused the Democrat of trying to "censor" GOP witness Robert Kennedy Jr. at a congressional hearing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While outbursts and sparring with colleagues across the aisle have become the norm for congressional hearings, Jordan's remarks appeared particularly displaced considering RFK Jr. has not yet testified.

In fact, the congressional hearing called on alleged social media censorship hadn't even begun.