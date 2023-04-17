Hecklers Derail House Judiciary Hearing By Shouting At Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff: 'You're A Scumbag!'
Hecklers temporarily derailed a House Judiciary Committee hearing this week by shouting at Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff as he attempted to give his opening remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking incident took place on Monday afternoon as the House committee met in Manhattan to discuss violent crime in New York City.
But no sooner did Schiff begin his opening statement before a heckler attending the hearing stood up and started shouting at the California congressman.
“You’re a scumbag!” the heckler reportedly shouted before being escorted out of the Jacob Javits Federal Building by Capitol Police.
While being escorted out of the building, the still-unidentified man reportedly continued shouting at the members of Congress sitting in the front of the room.
“You pay no attention to people who are justifying a bunch of families dying,” the man yelled. “You guys are scumbags! All of you! Every one of you!”
Shortly thereafter, another heckler rose from the crowd and shouted something about Green Party politician Ralph Nader.
“Those comments about Ralph Nader are way out of line,” Schiff quipped after the hecklers were escorted out of the federal building.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Monday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing was organized by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan to discuss violent crime across New York City.
The hearing was specifically meant to address violent crime taking place under the watch of Manhattan District Attorney and Donald Trump prosecutor Alvin Bragg.
Democrats have questioned Jordan’s true intentions in organizing the House committee hearing, with many calling the move a “political stunt” for Republicans to “get back” at Bragg for arresting former President Trump earlier this month.
Before beginning interrupted by hecklers during the hearing on Monday, Schiff condemned the “vitriol” against Bragg and the DA’s office by the Republicans.
Schiff also trashed his Republican colleagues and accused them of informally serving as Trump’s “criminal defense counsel.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bragg sued Jordan and other House Republicans last week in an effort to prevent the GOP congress members from interfering in his hush-money case against Trump.
Bragg’s office accused House Republicans of “illegally meddling” in the criminal investigation and prosecution against Trump “without a legitimate purpose,” while Jordan has claimed that House Republicans have “oversight powers” in connection to the “unprecedented” indictment of a former president.