'Go F--- Yourself': Roseanne Barr Addresses Holocaust Controversy, Claims Comments Were Taken Out of Context
Roseanne Barr said she is refusing to "put any more attention" on the controversy surrounding remarks she made about the Holocaust after addressing it in an excerpt from her upcoming podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a new video posted on Wednesday, the comedian was eager to set the record straight, claiming she was grossly taken out of context in a one-minute clip going viral.
"She's Jewish" began trending on Twitter this week as fans watched a snippet of her recent interview with Theo Von, in which she discussed the current social and political landscape.
"Nobody wants to hear the real truth," Barr said, noting that social media guidelines have "mandated" what the truth is or is not.
"And don't you dare say anything, that's where you'll be off YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and all the other ones," she continued. "There's such a thing as the truth and facts and we have to stick to it."
At one point, Barr brought up the Holocaust, using its denial to support her message about "mandated truths."
"And nobody died in the Holocaust either," she said. "That's the truth."
"Yeah, it should happen. Six million Jews should die right now because they cause all the problems in the world," the stand-up star went on. "But it never happened."
Von has since spoken out in her defense, quote tweeting the clip and adding, "This Roseanne Barr clip was sarcasm folks. A clip taken out of a long sarcastic rant she had during our chat. Can we not recognize sarcasm anymore?"
Barr expressed her outrage while breaking her silence on the viral clip after critics said it was "reprehensible and irresponsible" — sarcasm or not — and furthering an unacceptable narrative as well as conspiracy theories.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I'm really pissed that they removed the premise. How f---ing dirty is that?" she blasted in the new excerpt. "F--king dumb s--ts. I have to say that people are coming after me, and saying that I denied the Holocaust."
"I was raised in an apartment building with Holocaust survivors, so of course I don't believe the Holocaust never happened and I actually am a religious so why don't you go f--- yourself," Barr fired back at naysayers. "We are under such heavy satanic mind control in this country and I'm always trying to break through."
Barr added a final message for her nearly 350k followers on the platform, requesting that all "never talk to me about this distraction again."