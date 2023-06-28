'Go F--- Yourself': Roseanne Barr Addresses Holocaust Controversy, Claims Comments Were Taken Out of Context

"And don't you dare say anything, that's where you'll be off YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and all the other ones," she continued. "There's such a thing as the truth and facts and we have to stick to it."

At one point, Barr brought up the Holocaust, using its denial to support her message about "mandated truths."

"And nobody died in the Holocaust either," she said. "That's the truth."

"Yeah, it should happen. Six million Jews should die right now because they cause all the problems in the world," the stand-up star went on. "But it never happened."