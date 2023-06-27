Roseanne Barr Claims 'Nobody Died in the Holocaust' During Unhinged Antisemitic Rant: 'It Never Happened'
Roseanne Barr recently claimed that “nobody died in the Holocaust” and that it “never happened” during an unhinged and antisemitic podcast rant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Barr’s controversial remarks came as the already-canceled actress and comedian appeared on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast.
According to Barr, “nobody died in the Holocaust” because “it never happened.” She also suggested that “six million Jews” deserve to “die right now” because the Jewish community “causes all the problems in the world.”
“Nobody died in the Holocaust, that’s the truth,” Barr told Von during the podcast. “Six million Jews should die right now because they cause all the problems in the world.”
“It never happened,” she continued. “It never happened.”
Barr immediately came under fire for her shocking comments, while even Von pointed out how the actress herself is Jewish.
“I’m all Jewish,” Barr said before she and the podcast host discussed how “a lot of Hollywood is Jewish.”
Meanwhile, those who tuned into Von’s podcast featuring Barr rushed to social media to once again condemn the already embattled actress and comedian.
“Sarcasm or not, Roseanne Barr’s comments about Jews and the Holocaust are reprehensible and irresponsible,” tweeted Jonathan Greenblatt, the director of the Anti-Defamation League.
“This isn’t funny,” he continued. “And shame on Theo Von for letting it go unchallenged and instead diving into conspiracy theories about Jews and Hollywood.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Barr first came under fire in May 2018 after she posted a racist tweet that targeted Valerie Jarrett – a former White House advisor to President Barack Obama.
“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” she wrote at the time.
Shortly thereafter, ABC canceled the reboot of Barr’s eponymous sitcom – Roseanne – and the comedian issued an apology to Jarrett and “all Americans.”
"I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans," Barr tweeted. "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me – my joke was in bad taste."
Meanwhile, insiders at Fox News revealed earlier this year that the conservative news network is allegedly “counting on Roseanne to be their next star."
"The company tests new talent with FOX Nation," one network source said in February. "The chemistry was undeniable. Fox is realizing how valuable comedy is — especially after the success of Gutfeld.”
"They're counting on Roseanne to be their next star."