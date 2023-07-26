Fox Staffers Outraged by Greg Gutfeld's 'Disgusting' Holocaust Remarks: 'At Any Other Place, His Career Would Be Over'

White House Deputy Press Secretary and Senior Communications Adviser Andrew Bates also addressed Gutfeld's recent controversy, taking the time to rip the anchor and Fox over the "horrid" and "extreme lie."

“What Fox News allowed to be said on their air yesterday – and has so far failed to condemn – is an obscenity. In defending a horrid, dangerous, extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of Americans who suffered from the evil of enslavement, a Fox News host told another horrid, dangerous and extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils of the Holocaust. Let’s get something straight that the American people understand full well and that is not complicated: there was nothing good about slavery; there was nothing good about the Holocaust. Full stop. Americans deserve to be brought together, not torn apart with poison. And they deserve the truth and the freedom to learn, not book bans and lies," he wrote via email to Mediaite on Tuesday.