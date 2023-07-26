Fox Staffers Outraged by Greg Gutfeld's 'Disgusting' Holocaust Remarks: 'At Any Other Place, His Career Would Be Over'
Fox staffers are fuming over Greg Gutfeld's recent comments about the Holocaust while defending Florida's controversial new slavery curriculum, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Several employees spoke out to reveal their disgust over the newsman's debate against his colleague Jessica Tarlov on Monday’s edition of the station's popular program The Five.
Things got heated when the cohosts sparred about Florida's recently approved curriculum on Black history. One of the controversial topics includes teaching school children that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."
Tarlov — who is Jewish — asked a hypothetical question in response to the topic, and Gutfeld's response was surprising.
"I’m just fundamentally uncomfortable with the sentence that Blacks benefited at all from this," she told him. "And. You know, it made me think of someone. Obviously, I’m not Black, but I’m Jewish. Would someone say about the Holocaust, for instance, that there were some benefits for Jews? Right? While they were hanging out in concentration camps. You learned a strong work ethic, right? Maybe you learned a new skills."
Gutfeld shockingly responded, "Did you ever read ‘Man’s Search for Meaning’? Vik Frankel talks about how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful. Utility, utility kept you alive!"
Fox employees are anonymously airing out their concerns, telling The Daily Beast they are “disgusted" with his remarks.
“Obviously, it is a disgusting thing to say, same with Jesse’s remarks on the matter,” one Fox News producer said. “Just generally speaking, I’m amazed that FOX has any ability to retain employees from multicultural backgrounds. Our workplace is shockingly diverse given the vitriol that often makes it to the air. Understand that they’re likely here for the same reasons I am, these jobs are scarce, but I can’t help but feel awful for them because they undoubtedly see this nonsense and can’t do anything to stop it.”
Another dished that there's a “lot of internal worry" about Gutfeld's Holocaust comment, especially since he's brand new to Fox's primetime lineup. “At any other place, his career would be over,” the source added.
White House Deputy Press Secretary and Senior Communications Adviser Andrew Bates also addressed Gutfeld's recent controversy, taking the time to rip the anchor and Fox over the "horrid" and "extreme lie."
“What Fox News allowed to be said on their air yesterday – and has so far failed to condemn – is an obscenity. In defending a horrid, dangerous, extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of Americans who suffered from the evil of enslavement, a Fox News host told another horrid, dangerous and extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils of the Holocaust. Let’s get something straight that the American people understand full well and that is not complicated: there was nothing good about slavery; there was nothing good about the Holocaust. Full stop. Americans deserve to be brought together, not torn apart with poison. And they deserve the truth and the freedom to learn, not book bans and lies," he wrote via email to Mediaite on Tuesday.