‘Big Orange One’: Donald Trump Unleashes on Fox News for Using ‘Absolutely Worst’ Photos of Him With His ‘Chin Pulled Way Back’

Trump wasn't happy after watching hosts on Fox News talk about his decision to skip the Republican debates.

Trump wrote to his followers, “Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it!”

He continued, “Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big “orange” one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate."