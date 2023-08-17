‘Big Orange One’: Donald Trump Unleashes on Fox News for Using ‘Absolutely Worst’ Photos of Him With His ‘Chin Pulled Way Back’
Donald Trump had an early morning meltdown after watching a segment on Fox & Friends that used a photo of him that he did not like, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to unload on his on-again, off-again friends at Fox News.
Trump wasn't happy after watching hosts on Fox News talk about his decision to skip the Republican debates.
Trump wrote to his followers, “Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it!”
He continued, “Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big “orange” one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate."
Trump has been criticizing the Rupert Murdoch-owned Fox News as some network's stars have slowly reigned in their support for the ex-president.
Earlier this year, Trump called out Fox News for promoting his rival Ron DeSantis.
"Just watching Fox News. They are sooo bad, just like the Globalist Wall Street Journal and the now, way down, New York Post," Trump said. "They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock. He’s even down 20 points in Florida, which was third worst in Covid, & where I got 1.2 million more votes than he did."
"RINO Mark Thiessen, a Bush flunky, is constantly on pushing DeSanctus, giving bad info," he added. "Even said I ‘lost Iowa last time around,’ I won BIG. He sucks, & so does FoxNews!"
- ‘Fell on Deaf Ears’: Rudy Giuliani Begged Donald Trump to Pay His 7-figure Legal Bill, Ex-president Blew Off His Longtime Pal
- Melania Wants '100% Privacy and No Press Scrutiny’: The Strain Takes Its Toll On Ex-First Lady After the Don’s 4 Indictments
- 'I am Human': Fulton County Clerk Behind Trump's Fourth Indictment Leak Comes Forward, Says Pressure Led to 'Mishap'
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Sources said Trump is considering a sit-down with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson in the near future.
On top of Fox News, Trump had his recent indictment on his mind this morning. He told his followers, "Remember, all of these Indictments, Federal, State, and Local, were conceived and generated by Crooked Joe Biden and his staff of Radical Left Lunatics and Thugs for purposes of interfering with the 2020 Presidential Election. None of these trials should be allowed to begin prior to the Election. Republicans must get tougher and smarter, FAST!"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the ex-president promised his followers there would be a bombshell report on alleged election fraud presented on Monday.
Additional details have yet to be provided.