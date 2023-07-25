Is CNN objective? Not when it comes to the news of Twitter’s rebrand to X — nor its “senior media reporter” who shelved impartiality for an epic takedown on Elon Musk, labeling him “unhinged” and a “loathsome leader” who has no chance of steering the social media platform out of its supposed “iceberg-ridden waters.”

RadarOnline.com can report that Oliver Darcy, who CNN declares on its website as a senior media reporter and not a commentator, used the network’s nightly media newsletter, called Reliable Sources, a missive he edits, to shelve any journalistic impartiality to call Twitter — X as it renamed itself — as an “ugly shell of its former self”.