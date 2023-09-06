Your tip
‘Lack of Respect’: President Joe Biden Slammed for Walking Out on Vietnam Vet's Medal of Honor Ceremony at White House

Sep. 6 2023, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

President Joe Biden came under fire this week after he abruptly walked out of a Medal of Honor ceremony celebrating an 81-year-old Vietnam veteran at the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The controversial incident took place on Tuesday as the White House honored retired Army Captain Larry Taylor.

According to the New York Post, President Biden suddenly left the ceremony just moments after he placed the prestigious Medal of Honor around Captain Taylor’s neck.

The 80-year-old commander-in-chief was reportedly absent for the benediction read to Captain Taylor by Chaplain Brigadier General William Green Jr.

Other military veterans quickly criticized Biden and accused the president of showing Captain Taylor a shocking “lack of respect.”

“Pardon my French…But what a f---ing idiot,” tweeted former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan. “The continuous lack of respect Biden has for anyone is appalling. Hawaii, Service members, active shooter victims, the list goes on.”

“Do you think this was done on purpose or just is it more senile moments?” echoed Tim Harmsen, the Gun Owners of America state director for Indiana. “I think the guy is so self-absorbed he makes blunders like this.”

“God this man is a massive embarrassment to our nation,” Harmsen added.

“At least he didn’t check his watch this time,” added GOP House Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas in reference to another incident when Biden allegedly glanced at his watch during a ceremony for the 13 U.S. troops killed in an August 2021 terror attack in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the White House’s official video of the ceremony cut out immediately after President Biden left the East Room where the Medal of Honor event was being held.

Biden also came under fire for not wearing a mask during the ceremony after First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Post, the White House did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

Viewers who watched the ceremony honoring Captain Taylor also questioned whether Biden’s abrupt exit was planned or if the president simply left the East Room because he was once again confused about where he was supposed to go.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on Tuesday also came just hours after it was revealed First Lady Jill Biden testified positive for COVID-19.

Biden, who tested negative for the virus but was exposed via the First Lady, did not wear a mask despite being just inches away from Captain Taylor’s while placing the Medal of Honor around the Vietnam veteran’s neck.

Biden’s decision not to wear a mask inside the White House on Tuesday came in direct contradiction to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s assurance that the president would be “masking while indoors and around people.”

“Since the president was with the first lady yesterday, he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance,” Jean-Pierre said just moments before the Medal of Honor ceremony kicked off.

