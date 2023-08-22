President Biden Sparks Fury After Comparing 'Insignificant' 2004 House Fire to Hawaiian Infernos as Death Toll Rises to 114

President Joe Biden generated outrage after comparing an "insignificant" 2004 house fire to the Maui infernos claiming the lives of at least 114, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite growing criticism that he and wife Dr. Jill Biden did not prioritize visiting the island sooner and only offered $700 offered to each family impacted by the disaster, the commander-in-chief said he remains committed to the cause.

His motorcade was earlier met with screams of "f--- you" and protestors holding up signs.