President Biden Sparks Fury After Comparing 'Insignificant' 2004 House Fire to Hawaiian Infernos as Death Toll Rises to 114
President Joe Biden generated outrage after comparing an "insignificant" 2004 house fire to the Maui infernos claiming the lives of at least 114, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite growing criticism that he and wife Dr. Jill Biden did not prioritize visiting the island sooner and only offered $700 offered to each family impacted by the disaster, the commander-in-chief said he remains committed to the cause.
His motorcade was earlier met with screams of "f--- you" and protestors holding up signs.
"Jill and I are here to grieve with you but also want you to know the entire country is here for you," he said at the Lahaina Civic Center. "We mean that."
Many have expressed their fury after the president told locals he could understand their plight, recalling an incident nearly two decades ago when he was a senator for Delaware.
"I don't want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense, Jill and I, what it's like to lose a home," the politician said, noting he was in Washington doing "Meet the Press" at the time.
"It was a sunny Sunday, and lightning struck at home on a little lake that's outside of our home — not a lake, a big pond — and hit a wire and came up underneath our home into the heating ducts — the air conditioning ducts."
Biden summarized what happened and added, "I almost lost my wife, my '67 Corvette, and my cat. But all kidding aside, I watched the firefighters, the way they responded."
The president, who is known to share stories to connect with his fellow Americans, went on to praise their courageous efforts and hailed the firefighters as heroic.
- Joe Biden Accused of Falling Asleep During Ceremony for Maui Wildfire Victims
- Joe Biden's Billionaire Pal Under Investigation for First Family's 9-Day Stay at $18 Million Lake Tahoe Home
- ‘Trump is Under Criminal Investigation’: Steve Doocy Schools 'Fox & Friends' Co-Hosts During Tense Segment on Ex-President Skipping Debates
Many have since slammed Biden for likening his small kitchen fire to the devastation Hawaiians face amid claims by locals that the death toll is actually much higher than reported and allegedly around 500, with some pointing out that he has been accused of embellishing his own story.
"This man is supposed to be running the most powerful country on the planet. One gaf after another," one commenter wrote. "Even a regular person doesn't start telling stories about themselves in times of someone else's turmoil," another echoed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As we previously reported, local fire chief George Lamborn told the Associated Press, "The fire [at Biden's home] was under control in 20 minutes."
"For the fire service, this could be considered an insignificant fire as it did not lead to multiple alarms and did not need a widespread incident response throughout the county," the department also said at the time. "However, in the case for any homeowner, it was obviously significant at the time and was quickly responded to by the local firefighters."
Biden, nonetheless, told Hawaiians his administration is determined to help, adding, "We just surveyed the damage. I want you to know: whatever it takes, as long as it takes."