Maui Wildfires Death Toll Rises to Nearly 500 as Morgue Runs Out of Body Bags, Locals Claim

As for why authorities are reporting that 111 people have been confirmed dead so far, Maui resident Allisen Medina, 24, who has been helping devastated residents of Lahaina, told DailyMail.com, "Maybe it's to do with DNA or something. I do know they ran out of body bags by the first or second night and had to ship some in from the mainland."

Southwest flight attendant Sarah Trost said she heard a similar number in a TikTok video she shared on Tuesday, detailing an exchange she claimed to have with a part-time morgue worker who spoke with Trost while driving her shuttle from the airport to her hotel.

"He found so many children, children and moms holding each other. Infants, toddlers, the unimaginable. Husbands and wives, whole entire [families] in a room just huddling together, burning to death," Trost said.