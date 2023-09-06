Your tip
Kamala Harris

Foreshadowing? Kamala Harris Says She 'May Have to Take Over' as President and Claims She's Ready to do So

kamala harris may have to take over as president and she is ready pp
Source: Shawn Thew - Pool via CNP / MEGA; Bonnie Cash - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Kamala Harris said she is ready to step in as president if need be.

By:

Sep. 6 2023, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

Vice President Kamala Harris said that she is prepared to "take over" if President Joe Biden is unable to complete his term, RadarOnline.com has learned, standing firm on her position as the commander-in-chief strives for reelection and maintain office until age 86.

As the oldest president in U.S. history, Biden has repeatedly been bombarded with questions related to his mental acuity amid his 2024 campaign, but Harris said he is still fit for the job and determined to serve the American people.

kamala harris may have to take over as president and she is ready
Source: Sarah Silbiger - Pool VIA CNP/MEGA

The VP assured that Biden is going to be "fine."

"Questions about the president's age often go hand-in hand with questions about how you would step in the role if necessary. Do you feel prepared for that possibility?" Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian asked Harris during an overseas trip.

"Well, first of all, let's — I'm answering your hypothetical, but Joe Biden is going to be fine. So, that is not going to come to fruition," she insisted.

"But let us also understand that every vice president, every vice president, understands that when they take the oath, that they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president," Harris continued. "I am no different."

kamala harris may have to take over as president and she is ready
Source: Sarah Silbiger - Pool VIA CNP/MEGA

Harris said she made an oath and would fulfill it.

The VP said she would step into the role at the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia after Megerian cited an AP-NORC poll that found 77 percent of Americans believe the sitting president, now 80, is too old to run for reelection.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned just weeks ago that desperate Democrats are "begging" for Michelle Obama to run, with party insiders "secretly testing" public support for the former First Lady after seeing Biden's poll numbers.

"If Michelle announced, the election would go immediately from a hotly contested footrace to a landslide," one insider said.

kamala harris may have to take over as president and she is ready
Source: MEGA

She defended the president after questions related to his mental acuity.

Harris defended Biden and said his work is not finished yet.

"First of all, let me say that our president has been an extraordinary leader who has accomplished things that previous presidents hoped and dreamed and promised they would do and did not achieve," she declared during the interview.

kamala harris may have to take over as president and she is ready
Source: MEGA

The veep praised Biden and said he "delivers."

"I see him every day, a substantial amount of time we spend together is in the Oval Office, where I see how his ability to understand issues and weave through complex issues in a way that no one else can, to make smart and important decisions on behalf of the American people, have played out," Harris doubled down.

"And so I will say to you, that I think the American people ultimately want to know that their president delivers — and Joe Biden delivers."

