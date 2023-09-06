Foreshadowing? Kamala Harris Says She 'May Have to Take Over' as President and Claims She's Ready to do So

"Questions about the president's age often go hand-in hand with questions about how you would step in the role if necessary. Do you feel prepared for that possibility?" Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian asked Harris during an overseas trip.

"Well, first of all, let's — I'm answering your hypothetical, but Joe Biden is going to be fine. So, that is not going to come to fruition," she insisted.

"But let us also understand that every vice president, every vice president, understands that when they take the oath, that they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president," Harris continued. "I am no different."