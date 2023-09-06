Foreshadowing? Kamala Harris Says She 'May Have to Take Over' as President and Claims She's Ready to do So
Vice President Kamala Harris said that she is prepared to "take over" if President Joe Biden is unable to complete his term, RadarOnline.com has learned, standing firm on her position as the commander-in-chief strives for reelection and maintain office until age 86.
As the oldest president in U.S. history, Biden has repeatedly been bombarded with questions related to his mental acuity amid his 2024 campaign, but Harris said he is still fit for the job and determined to serve the American people.
"Questions about the president's age often go hand-in hand with questions about how you would step in the role if necessary. Do you feel prepared for that possibility?" Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian asked Harris during an overseas trip.
"Well, first of all, let's — I'm answering your hypothetical, but Joe Biden is going to be fine. So, that is not going to come to fruition," she insisted.
"But let us also understand that every vice president, every vice president, understands that when they take the oath, that they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president," Harris continued. "I am no different."
The VP said she would step into the role at the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia after Megerian cited an AP-NORC poll that found 77 percent of Americans believe the sitting president, now 80, is too old to run for reelection.
Harris defended Biden and said his work is not finished yet.
"First of all, let me say that our president has been an extraordinary leader who has accomplished things that previous presidents hoped and dreamed and promised they would do and did not achieve," she declared during the interview.
"I see him every day, a substantial amount of time we spend together is in the Oval Office, where I see how his ability to understand issues and weave through complex issues in a way that no one else can, to make smart and important decisions on behalf of the American people, have played out," Harris doubled down.
"And so I will say to you, that I think the American people ultimately want to know that their president delivers — and Joe Biden delivers."