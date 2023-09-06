Mastermind Behind Obama Election Win Delivers Dire Warning to Dems: Secret Memo Exposes ‘Crucial’ Threat to Biden, Could Deliver White House to Trump
The mastermind behind Barack Obama’s 2012 election win recently delivered a dire warning to Democrats about next year’s presidential race, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling warning comes as President Joe Biden and his GOP challengers continue their campaigns for the 2024 White House.
Obama’s 2012 campaign manager, Jim Messina, warned that the biggest threat to Biden’s chances of keeping the White House is third-party candidates.
Messina also predicted that next year’s election will once again be between Biden and former President Donald Trump and that the third-party candidates could potentially hand the embattled ex-president a 2024 win.
“I don’t care what they do. I don’t care how much money they spend. I don’t care who their nominee is. They’re going to get zero electoral votes. The question is who do they take the votes from?” Messina explained to Politico in a secret memo on Wednesday morning.
“You just can’t split away votes if you want to beat Donald Trump,” he continued. “And I just cannot overstate how crucial it is to make sure that we don’t create a vehicle that takes enough votes up to elect Donald Trump.”
Meanwhile, Obama’s 2012 campaign manager also emphasized that the Democrats need to “relax” because Biden currently has a better “poker hand” compared to Trump.
“I thought it was important to say to my friends and clients and other people, let’s just take a step back and try to be really number-specific and really sort of who has what cards in their poker hand,” Messina explained. “And you would just rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump.”
“Historically, we’re f------ bedwetters,” he continued. “We grew up in the ’80s and ’90s when Republicans won elections all the time. Democrats had their hearts deeply broken when Hillary lost and people didn’t see that coming. And so, you know, we continually believe every bad thing people say.”
According to Messina, Biden and the Democrats need to focus on three key points ahead of next year’s election: the economy, abortion rights, and the fact that “the election is a choice, not a wish.”
“People thought we were crazy to go as early as we did with economic messaging,” he said regarding Obama’s economic focus ahead of the 2012 presidential election.
Messina argued that the possibility of a national abortion ban – which could happen if a Republican is elected president next year – will drive voters to the polls in Biden’s favor.
As for the current skepticism regarding Biden’s 2024 reelection bid, Messina said that he believes the “qualms” towards the current president “will wash away” as the election approaches.
“It’s a choice between two parties, two ideologies, between two people,” Messina told Politico “And that choice matters.”
“People didn’t see the Democratic turnout in 2022 coming.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a new poll released this week found that Biden and GOP frontrunner Trump are currently tied at 46% in a 2024 general election matchup.