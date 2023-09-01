Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

'Why Are So Many Living Paycheck to Paycheck?': Biden Walks Away as He's Asked About Jobs Report After Blasting Trump

biden walks away reporter questions jobs report trump pp
Source: Ron Sachs - CNP / MEGA

Joe Biden makes remarks on the August Jobs Report in the Rose Garden of the White House.

By:

Sep. 1 2023, Updated 6:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

President Joe Biden dodged questions from reporters after boasting about the increase of work opportunities in America since he took office, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"America's now in one of the strongest job-creating periods in our history, in the history of our country. It wasn't that long ago that America was losing jobs," he said following the August 2023 report from the Labor Department.

Article continues below advertisement

The report revealed there were an additional 187,000 jobs last month, but the unemployment rate also rose to 3.8 percent, up significantly from July and the highest since February 2022.

During his remarks at the White House, Biden made a dig at former president Donald Trump. "In fact, my predecessor was one of only two presidents in history who entered his presidency and left with fewer jobs than when he entered," he said about Trump who was commander-in-chief during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden said employers added 13.5 million jobs since he took office, explaining how his administration is still making strides, stating the unemployment rate has been "below 14 percent for the last 19 months, the longest stretch in over 50 years."

Article continues below advertisement
biden walks away reporter questions jobs report trump
Source: Ron Sachs - CNP / MEGA

Biden boasted of his administration's progress while taking aim at Trump.

In fact, he meant that it had been below four percent. "The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicted that it would not get below four percent until the end of 2025," Biden pointed out.

"We created more jobs in two years than I president ever created in a four-year, single four-year term, we did in two years. We recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic," he continued about their efforts to help citizens get back to work after lockdowns.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement
biden walks away reporter questions jobs report trump
Source: MEGA

"Why are so many Americans living paycheck to paycheck?" one reporter asked Biden.

After concluding his remarks, reporters could be heard screaming their questions as Biden left the stage.

"Why are so many Americans living paycheck to paycheck?" one asked.

"Why did you interact with so many of your son's foreign business partners?" another yelled out, while a third inquired, "Will you give your bank records to Congress?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
biden walks away reporter questions jobs report trump
Source: Ron Sachs - CNP / MEGA

Biden left after making his remarks on Friday.

Earlier this week, Biden's administration revealed a new proposed rule to extend overtime pay for most salaried workers earning about $55,000 a year. The proposed rule would also automatically update the salary threshold every three years.

"The U.S. labor market continues to come back to earth but from a very high peak," said Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab, amid the latest developments, CNBC reported. "The labor market was sprinting last year and now it's getting closer to a marathon pace. A slowdown is welcome; it's the only way to go the distance."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.