'Why Are So Many Living Paycheck to Paycheck?': Biden Walks Away as He's Asked About Jobs Report After Blasting Trump

The report revealed there were an additional 187,000 jobs last month, but the unemployment rate also rose to 3.8 percent, up significantly from July and the highest since February 2022.

During his remarks at the White House, Biden made a dig at former president Donald Trump. "In fact, my predecessor was one of only two presidents in history who entered his presidency and left with fewer jobs than when he entered," he said about Trump who was commander-in-chief during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden said employers added 13.5 million jobs since he took office, explaining how his administration is still making strides, stating the unemployment rate has been "below 14 percent for the last 19 months, the longest stretch in over 50 years."