'Why Are So Many Living Paycheck to Paycheck?': Biden Walks Away as He's Asked About Jobs Report After Blasting Trump
President Joe Biden dodged questions from reporters after boasting about the increase of work opportunities in America since he took office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"America's now in one of the strongest job-creating periods in our history, in the history of our country. It wasn't that long ago that America was losing jobs," he said following the August 2023 report from the Labor Department.
The report revealed there were an additional 187,000 jobs last month, but the unemployment rate also rose to 3.8 percent, up significantly from July and the highest since February 2022.
During his remarks at the White House, Biden made a dig at former president Donald Trump. "In fact, my predecessor was one of only two presidents in history who entered his presidency and left with fewer jobs than when he entered," he said about Trump who was commander-in-chief during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden said employers added 13.5 million jobs since he took office, explaining how his administration is still making strides, stating the unemployment rate has been "below 14 percent for the last 19 months, the longest stretch in over 50 years."
In fact, he meant that it had been below four percent. "The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicted that it would not get below four percent until the end of 2025," Biden pointed out.
"We created more jobs in two years than I president ever created in a four-year, single four-year term, we did in two years. We recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic," he continued about their efforts to help citizens get back to work after lockdowns.
After concluding his remarks, reporters could be heard screaming their questions as Biden left the stage.
"Why are so many Americans living paycheck to paycheck?" one asked.
"Why did you interact with so many of your son's foreign business partners?" another yelled out, while a third inquired, "Will you give your bank records to Congress?"
Earlier this week, Biden's administration revealed a new proposed rule to extend overtime pay for most salaried workers earning about $55,000 a year. The proposed rule would also automatically update the salary threshold every three years.
"The U.S. labor market continues to come back to earth but from a very high peak," said Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab, amid the latest developments, CNBC reported. "The labor market was sprinting last year and now it's getting closer to a marathon pace. A slowdown is welcome; it's the only way to go the distance."