Biden Hires 24 Lawyers and Aides for White House War Room to Strategize for Likely GOP Impeachment
President Joe Biden recently hired 24 lawyers and aides to create a White House war room to strategize against a likely GOP impeachment inquiry, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after House Republicans teased an impeachment inquiry against Biden earlier this year, the current commander-in-chief reportedly assembled a team of lawyers, legislative aides, and communications staffers.
According to a White House aide who spoke with NBC News on Friday morning, the group – which consists of nearly two dozen members – has been working for months to develop a response to the ongoing Republican-led investigations.
"Comparing this to past impeachments isn't apples to apples or even apples to oranges; it's apples to elephants," the White House aide told the outlet. "Never in modern history has an impeachment been based on no evidence whatsoever."
Biden’s preparation for a possible impeachment inquiry reportedly began in January after the Republicans officially took back control of the House.
White House aides reportedly spent the majority of the August recess researching GOP statements and refining their message and response team.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, House Republicans indicated that their inquiry would focus on alleged criminal activity by President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, as well as unverified claims of bribery and corruption by President Biden himself in connection to Hunter’s overseas business deals.
Despite the suspected lack of concrete evidence, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently insisted that there is "a culture of corruption that's been happening within the entire Biden family."
“If you look at all the information we’ve been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy said during a Fox News interview on Sunday.
“That provides Congress the apex of legal power to get all the information they need.”
Biden aides are also reportedly studying the response to President Bill Clinton's impeachment in 1998 for guidance on mounting an effective defense.
The White House's response unit is reportedly made up of defense attorney Richard Sauber, former House Oversight Committee staff director Russ Anello, communications operative Ian Sams, former Building Back Together communications director Sharon Yang, and nearly 20 others.
The goal of the unit is reportedly to separate the possible impeachment inquiry and other investigations from the broader White House operations in an effort to allow other officials to focus on governing.
Meanwhile, some House Republicans – particularly those in districts that voted for Biden – are hesitant about launching an impeachment inquiry against Biden due to an apparent lack of evidence.
But if the impeachment inquiry does occur, the White House reportedly plans to present a "split-screen" image with President Biden focusing on economic issues while portraying the GOP as "out of touch."
The Biden Administration also reportedly aims to portray any impeachment efforts and a potential government shutdown as signs of instability and chaos caused by the House’s GOP majority.
In response to threats of an impeachment inquiry, White House spokesman Andrew Bates criticized the GOP, stating that "prioritizing a baseless impeachment stunt over important issues demonstrates a failure to address the needs of the American people."
The Congressional Integrity Project, a Democratic group, also reportedly plans to launch a response against the GOP’s anticipated impeachment inquiry against the president.
“Eight months of partisan investigations have turned up no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden,” the group’s executive director, Kyle Herrig, said.
“If the House GOP wants to follow their MAGA right’s demands to pursue these bogus political stunts, CIP will be prepared with a unified opposition backed up by facts, mountains of evidence, and a public exhausted with their grandstanding,” he added.