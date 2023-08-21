Leaked Emails Provide 'Stunning Evidence' of DOJ and Hunter Biden Corruption: Claims Lawyers Blackmailed DOJ With ‘The Wrath of the White House’

Hunter Biden’s legal team allegedly threatened to blackmail the Justice Department with the “wrath of the White House” if President Joe Biden’s son was not offered a plea deal in the federal tax crimes investigation against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a stunning development to come after Hunter’s “sweetheart” plea deal ultimately fell apart last month, newly leaked emails between Hunter’s team and the DOJ allegedly detailed the lengths the first son’s lawyers went to to prevent Hunter from being criminally charged.