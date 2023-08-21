Leaked Emails Provide 'Stunning Evidence' of DOJ and Hunter Biden Corruption: Claims Lawyers Blackmailed DOJ With ‘The Wrath of the White House’
Hunter Biden’s legal team allegedly threatened to blackmail the Justice Department with the “wrath of the White House” if President Joe Biden’s son was not offered a plea deal in the federal tax crimes investigation against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a stunning development to come after Hunter’s “sweetheart” plea deal ultimately fell apart last month, newly leaked emails between Hunter’s team and the DOJ allegedly detailed the lengths the first son’s lawyers went to to prevent Hunter from being criminally charged.
According to a report from Politico, the leaked emails further exposed the extent of the manipulative tactics employed by Hunter's legal team to secure the favorable plea deal that eventually fell apart under scrutiny from Judge Maryellen Noreika.
The outlet reported that Hunter’s team threatened to call President Biden as a witness if his son’s gun crime was prosecuted.
As a result, a pre-trial diversion with broad immunity was offered to Hunter. This revelation, along with the emails obtained by Politico and verified by the New York Times, suggested collusion between Hunter’s legal team and the DOJ.
Tristen Leavitt, who represents the whistleblower advocacy group Empower Oversight, recently highlighted some of the key incidents that demonstrated the suspected collusion between Hunter's legal team and the DOJ.
These included meetings between Hunter's attorneys and prosecutors from both David Weiss' office and the DOJ's Tax Division.
The Tax Division held the authority to either allow or deny Weiss' office from pursuing charges against Hunter.
Despite suspected evidence of tax evasion and alleged fraud, the Tax Division denied charges – which raised questions about their motives.
It was also revealed that Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, who was allegedly “sympathetic” to Hunter's legal team, met with them regularly without investigators.
Chris Clark, another assistant U.S. attorney, apparently told Wolf that charging Hunter would be "career suicide."
Hunter's legal strategy focused on pressuring and coercing the DOJ into not pursuing charges. This involved the threat of calling President Biden as a witness and politicizing the investigation by involving former President Donald Trump.
Wolf, who previously hindered an IRS investigation into Hunter, also allegedly played a significant role in obstructing the charges against him.
The pressure was not only applied to Weiss's office but also to U.S. Attorneys in other districts who rebuffed Weiss' request for cooperation.
Moreover, it was uncovered that Clark sought to appeal over Weiss' head.
Eventually, Weiss was forced to meet with Hunter's legal team again. Four days after the meeting, IRS whistleblowers were removed from the case – paving the way for Hunter’s “sweetheart” plea deal.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, that plea deal ultimately fell apart on July 26 after Hunter’s legal team and the federal prosecutors disagreed on the terms of the plea deal.
Hunter’s tax charges were dismissed last week – paving the way for new and potentially more severe charges that were not included in the initial indictment against the first son.