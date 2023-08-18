Hunter Biden Tax Charges Dismissed by Federal Judge After First Son's Plea Deal Dramatically Falls Apart
The two federal tax charges against Hunter Biden were dismissed this week following the first son’s botched plea deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the “sweetheart” plea deal offered to President Joe Biden’s embattled son fell apart last month, Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika dismissed the two initial tax charges filed against Hunter on June 20.
The dismissal was reportedly requested by federal prosecutors and Hunter’s defense team did not challenge the move.
Also surprising are reports that the dismissal of the initial two tax charges against Hunter could open the door for new and potentially more severe charges that were not included in the initial indictment against the first son.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter initially agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors last month. He also made a deal with federal prosecutors regarding a felony gun charge.
Hunter's attorney, Christopher Clark, indicated at the time that the first son’s plea deal would "resolve" the Justice Department's years-long criminal probe into President Biden’s embattled son.
“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement,” Clark said in a statement after the plea deal was reached in June.
“A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government,” Hunter’s attorney added.
But the plea deal ultimately fell apart on July 26 after Hunter’s defense team and federal prosecutors disagreed on what the plea deal was to entail.
One issue was reportedly the fact that the deal would not protect President Biden’s son from possible future charges under the Foreign Agent Registration Act.
Daily Mail reported that another issue was the fact that the plea deal “appeared to be saying [Hunter] was pleading guilty because of promises that had not been included in the deal.”
“This was a problem entirely of their own making and not one that resulted from the drafting of the proposed plea or diversion agreements,” U.S. Attorney David Weiss explained.
Meanwhile, the case against Hunter took another surprising turn last week when Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel in the ongoing criminal investigation into President Biden’s son.
"This appointment confirms my commitment to provide Mr. Weiss all the resources he requests," Garland announced in a statement on August 11.
"It also reaffirms that Mr. Weiss has the authority he needs to conduct a thorough investigation and to continue to take the steps he deems appropriate independently, based only on the facts and the law,” Garland added.
Hunter’s next court date in connection to the federal investigation has not yet been scheduled.