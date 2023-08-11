Hunter Biden's Criminal Case Headed to Trial as Negotiations Are Stuck 'at an Impasse,' David Weiss Appointed as Special Counsel

The Hunter Biden tax and gun case appears headed for trial.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss was appointed as special counsel in the criminal investigation of President Joe Biden's embattled son in a big-time announcement from Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"In February 2018, after being nominated by the former president and confirmed by the Senate, Mr. Weiss was sworn in as the United States Attorney for the District of Delaware," Garland told the press in a statement, confirming Congress has been notified per regulations. "Mr. Weiss had been a career prosecutor, having served previously in the office for more than a decade."