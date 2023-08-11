Hunter Biden's Criminal Case Headed to Trial as Negotiations Are Stuck 'at an Impasse,' David Weiss Appointed as Special Counsel
The Hunter Biden tax and gun case appears headed for trial.
U.S. Attorney David Weiss was appointed as special counsel in the criminal investigation of President Joe Biden's embattled son in a big-time announcement from Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"In February 2018, after being nominated by the former president and confirmed by the Senate, Mr. Weiss was sworn in as the United States Attorney for the District of Delaware," Garland told the press in a statement, confirming Congress has been notified per regulations. "Mr. Weiss had been a career prosecutor, having served previously in the office for more than a decade."
"Beginning in 2019, Mr. Weiss, in his capacity as U.S. Attorney and along with federal law enforcement partners, began investigating allegations of certain criminal conduct by, among others, Robert Hunter Biden," Garland continued. "That investigation has been recently referenced in federal criminal proceedings in the District of Delaware. And, as noted in those proceedings and other public statements by Mr. Weiss' office, that investigation remains ongoing."
Weiss, whom Garland concluded would be appointed in "public interest," will be responsible for the "ongoing investigation" of the first son "as well as for any other matters that arose or may arise from that investigation," the Justice Department added, citing how he had been nominated by former President Donald Trump in 2017 and confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate in 2018.
"This appointment confirms my commitment to provide Mr. Weiss all the resources he requests," Garland stated. "It also reaffirms that Mr. Weiss has the authority he needs to conduct a thorough investigation and to continue to take the steps he deems appropriate independently, based only on the facts and the law."
It was just days ago when a plea deal between Hunter and prosecutors crumbled after the judge took issue with the two sides not coming to an agreement about the terms.
Hunter pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges, and prosecutors have since said that a new plea deal is unlikely to come to fruition.
"Since that time, the parties have engaged in further plea negotiations but are at an impasse," a motion submitted to the Delaware Court by Wiess on Friday read. "The Government now believes that the case will not resolve short of a trial."
Prosecutors noted the venue for the charges does not lie in Delaware, according to the docs, but rather in the Central District of California or in the District of Columbia.
