Stephen A. Smith Calls Biden 2024 Nomination 'Stupid,' Pushes California Gov. Gavin Newsom as Alternative

Smith turned away from his usual sports talk on his The Stephen A. Smith Show and discussed the state of the Democrat party after Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time, yet remained the GOP frontrunner.

While it was fairly typical for a party to stand behind and nominate an incumbent president for reelection, Smith felt Democrats needed to revise their strategy in order to win in 2024.

Smith's criticism centered on the emerging concern for elderly lawmakers who refused to relinquish power in D.C.