Stephen A. Smith Calls Biden 2024 Nomination 'Stupid,' Pushes California Gov. Gavin Newsom as Alternative
Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith dished out political advice to the Democratic party, saying nominating President Joe Biden, 80, for reelection in 2024 would make progressives look "stupid," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Smith called for Dems to get behind California Governor Gavin Newsom, 55, as an alternative, even though the politician hasn't announced plans for entering the upcoming election.
Smith turned away from his usual sports talk on his The Stephen A. Smith Show and discussed the state of the Democrat party after Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time, yet remained the GOP frontrunner.
While it was fairly typical for a party to stand behind and nominate an incumbent president for reelection, Smith felt Democrats needed to revise their strategy in order to win in 2024.
Smith's criticism centered on the emerging concern for elderly lawmakers who refused to relinquish power in D.C.
"You have any idea how stupid you’re going to look as a party [if you nominate Biden]?" Smith said of Democrats. "First of all, you look stupid enough because you call yourself progressives. And you’re riding the coattails of a guy that’s going to be 82 years old during election year, begging him to run for reelection."
Smith didn't think that reelecting Biden was the "best" option for Democrats — and offered up a spry Newsom as his replacement.
"You call yourself progressives and the best you can do is an 82-year-old that’s already in office, an 82-year-old incumbent," the sports commentator continued. "I personally believe if it wasn’t for these damn high taxes out here in California, I would be a Gavin Newsom supporter."
Smith continued to praise "brilliant" Newsom and pointed to an interview the governor gave earlier this year with Fox News' Sean Hannity.
While speaking with Hannity, Smith said, "I’ve never seen, since Biden has been president, anyone on the liberal side that has been more forceful, more convincing, and more defying against the right than Gavin Newsom. And more effective. He was brilliant."
Smith's praise didn't come without criticism, though. He said there was one "problematic" issue for The Golden State's leader.
"But then I come out to California and these damn taxes, they invent ways to take your money in this state. So that might be problematic," Smith continued. "But I got to tell you. I still approve of that. Better than you rely on an 82-year-old candidate."