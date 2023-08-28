Shadow Campaign? Biden Advisors Fume Over Gavin Newsom's 'Disrespectful' Plan to Debate Ron DeSantis

President Joe Biden’s advisors are furious about Gavin Newsom’s plan to debate Ron DeSantis in the middle of the 2024 presidential campaign cycle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after the California governor challenged DeSantis to a one-on-one debate earlier this summer, White House sources revealed that Biden’s advisors are “angered” about the potential Newsom-DeSantis “spectacle.”