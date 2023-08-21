Biden's 'Dementia' Hell: Calls to Invoke 25th Amendment Over 'Outward Signs' of Disease as President Displays 'Confusion' to Being 'Unsure of His Next Move'
Joe Biden faced calls to resign this week via the 25th Amendment amid rumors that the 80-year-old president is suffering from dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as President Biden prepares for next year’s election cycle, critics of the 80-year-old commander-in-chief suggested that Biden is “so senile” that he is not qualified to run the country for another four years.
According to American Thinker, which called for Biden’s resignation on Monday morning while citing the 25th Amendment, the “outward signs of [Biden’s] dementia are everywhere.”
“He often appears confused, unsure of his next move, and unable to remember his speech,” the outlet charged.
“Key political terms such as the ‘national debt’ are improperly used,” it continued, “while his memory lapses include falsely claiming to have observed an event or declaring a climate emergency.”
The outlet also cited an executive order signed by Biden to “advance diversity, inclusion, and equity in the federal workforce” as further evidence the president allegedly suffers from dementia.
According to American Thinker, the executive order in question also “raises the possibility of the president being manipulated by radical ideologues.”
“This, too, strengthens the case that he is no longer mentally fit for the job,” the outlet argued. “Instances people of Biden's age being fooled by con men abound. We are not a government of puppeteers.”
“Time to confront the issue and seriously consider the 25th Amendment.”
RadarOnline.com should note, there is currently no evidence that President Biden suffers from dementia – although he does have a long history of verbal gaffes and physical blunders that have plagued his presidency since he took office in January 2021.
- ‘Department of Injustice’: Donald Trump Rages in All-caps Early Morning Rant Attacking ‘Crooked’ Joe Biden and Jack Smith, Scoffs at Debate Invite
- Leaked Emails Provide 'Stunning Evidence' of DOJ and Hunter Biden Corruption: Claims Lawyers Blackmailed DOJ With ‘The Wrath of the White House’
- Jake Tapper Backpedals on Hunter Biden as CNN Makes Embarrassing 'Trump was Right, Biden was Wrong' Confession
GOP Senator Rick Scott called out Biden for being “incoherent, incapacitated and confused” earlier this year after the president received his annual physical examination.
“I mean, I live in Florida, there's a lot of 80-year-olds that are very competent. He's just not one of them,” the GOP senator charged in February. “I mean he's just not, he's not a healthy person and he's not a good communicator.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Let's be honest here. Joe Biden is unwell. He's unfit for office. He's incoherent, incapacitated, and confused,” Scott, 70, continued. “He doesn't know where he is half the time. He's incapable of leading and he's incapable of carrying out his duties. Period.”
“Everyone knows it. No one is willing to say it. But we have to, for the sake of the country. Joe Biden can't do the job.”