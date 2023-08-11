MICHELLE OBAMA IN WAITING: Biden ‘Will Pull Out Before the First Primaries’ '24 Race, Sensational New Report Claims — ‘Establishment Stooge’ Former First Lady Will Run
Michelle Obama is reportedly preparing to enter the race for president next year after Joe Biden drops out ahead of the first Democratic primaries, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sensational development to come as the 2024 presidential election draws incredibly closer, sources familiar with the former first lady’s presidential ambitions claimed that “establishment stooge” Michelle will be “crowned” the Democratic nominee at the Democratic National Convention in August 2024.
Even more sensational are the claims that President Biden will drop out of the race and abruptly end his current 2024 re-election campaign sometime in the next 12 months.
That is the revelation shared by the Telegraph on Thursday in a report that predicted the 2024 presidential election will be between Michelle Obama and Donald Trump.
According to the outlet, a foreign politician told a Telegraph source that Biden will not be the Democratic nominee next year.
The foreign politician then predicted that Michelle will be the nominee.
“A source says that in conversation with a foreign politician, it emerged that their government assumes Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee in 2024,” the outlet reported.
“Joe will pull out before the first primaries; it will be too late for a grassroots candidate to enter the fray; an establishment stooge will be crowned at the convention,” the Telegraph continued.
“And the name of that lucky winner? Michelle Obama.”
Sources also cited Biden’s current poll numbers as a reason why the president might pull out of next year’s race and decide not to seek reelection in 2024.
According to the most recent polls, Biden and Trump are essentially tied in the race for the 2024 White House.
Meanwhile, other sources pointed to the fact that Biden’s first term as president “has always been Barack Obama’s third term” – an idea that former President Obama himself allegedly gave weight to during a 2021 interview – as a reason why Michelle Obama could likely run in Biden’s stead.
“Joe and the administration are essentially finishing the job,” Barack said in 2021, adding that “ninety percent of the folks” who worked in his administration were brought back to work under the Biden Administration.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Barack also recently met with President Biden and warned the 80-year-old commander-in-chief of Trump’s “political strengths” going into next year’s election.
That meeting – which reportedly took place earlier this summer – came as Barack privately expressed his concerns regarding Biden’s disappointing poll numbers and age as reasons why Biden might not be the Democrats' best candidate to take on Trump next year.
“[Barack] Obama recognizes the gravity of the situation with Joe’s disappointing poll numbers,” a political insider said last month. “He had hoped that the president would have rallied and come into his own at this point, but that clearly hasn’t happened.”
“With 2024 growing closer and closer, he had to act since he apparently fears Joe is getting too old and frail to win.”
Michelle Obama has so far denied that she has any intention of running for the presidency next year. But, according to the Telegraph, “that’s usually a sure-fire sign that someone is interested.”