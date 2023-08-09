Biden's Grand Canyon Blunder: President Dubs National Monument ‘One of the Earth’s Nine Wonders’ in Latest Gaffe — There Are Only Seven

“Folks, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that there’s no national treasure, none that is grander than the Grand Canyon,” Biden proclaimed during his speech. “The Grand Canyon, one of the Earth’s nine wonders, wonders of the world. Literally. Think of that.”

“You know, it’s amazing,” the 80-year-old president continued. “An enduring symbol of America to the entire world. The first time I saw the Grand Canyon years ago, I was a young senator. As I stood there and looked out, a phrase came to mind. It was instinctive. I said, this must be – this is God’s cathedral.”