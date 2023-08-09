Biden's Grand Canyon Blunder: President Dubs National Monument ‘One of the Earth’s Nine Wonders’ in Latest Gaffe — There Are Only Seven
President Joe Biden referred to the Grand Canyon as “one of the Earth’s nine wonders” in a major blunder during a speech in Arizona this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising slip-up took place on Tuesday as President Biden, 80, signed a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon area.
“Folks, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that there’s no national treasure, none that is grander than the Grand Canyon,” Biden proclaimed during his speech. “The Grand Canyon, one of the Earth’s nine wonders, wonders of the world. Literally. Think of that.”
“You know, it’s amazing,” the 80-year-old president continued. “An enduring symbol of America to the entire world. The first time I saw the Grand Canyon years ago, I was a young senator. As I stood there and looked out, a phrase came to mind. It was instinctive. I said, this must be – this is God’s cathedral.”
But President Biden eventually realized his mistake and quickly corrected himself.
“As a matter of fact, I said nine,” he revised. “It’s one of the seven wonders of the world.”
While the Grand Canyon is considered to be one of the natural wonders of the world, there are only a total of seven.
The other six include the Great Barrier Reef, Mount Everest, Victoria Falls, the Rio de Janeiro Harbor, the Parícutin volcano, and the aurora borealis.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the president’s Grand Canyon faux pas on Tuesday marked Biden’s latest blunder.
The 80-year-old commander-in-chief mistakenly referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “the prime minister of China” earlier this summer, and he also mistakenly referred to Ukraine as Iraq on two separate occasions over the course of just two days.
President Biden also recently caused concern after he tripped up the stairs to Air Force One in July – marking the fourth time such an incident has occurred since he took office in January 2021.
He also tripped and fell to the ground shortly after handing out diplomas at the Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in June.
"He needs an elevator and to be retired," one person quipped after Biden tumbled up the steps to Air Force One. "It's news when he doesn't stumble.”
Meanwhile, Biden’s numerous blunders and slip-ups have made him the target of attacks launched by the Republican Party ahead of next year’s presidential election.
According to the Hill, the GOP plan to use Biden’s many mistakes as ammo to question his competency and ability to lead the nation going into next year’s election cycle.
"Republicans are seizing on recent gaffes from President Biden, putting a spotlight on his slip-ups to attack Biden’s competency ahead of both the midterms and a 2024 presidential race," the outlet wrote.
"But today’s gaffes are being used by Republicans to question Biden’s competency, given his age.”
