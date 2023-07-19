Biden Stumbles Over City Names, Gazes Down at Note Cards During Meeting With Israeli President
Viewers from all over the world tuned in as President Joe Biden welcomed Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the Oval Office on Tuesday ahead of the leader's controversial speech at the Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Eagle-eyed watchers noticed that Biden made little eye contact during the meeting and often gazed down at his notes for assistance.
The commander-in-chief's meeting with Herzog took place amid ongoing tensions between Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government.
"This is a friendship, I believe, that is just simply unbreakable — unbreakable," Biden declared to the Israeli president. "And together working to bring more security and integration to the Middle East. And a lot of hard work — we've got a lot more to do, but there's progress."
While speaking with Herzog, Biden struggled to pronounce the cities of Aqaba, Jordan, and Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as he detailed some of his administration's initiatives.
"As I affirmed to Prime Minister Netanyahu yesterday, America's commitment to Israel is firm. And it is ironclad. We're committed as well to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon," Biden said.
Herzog noted at one point: "There are some enemies of ours that sometimes [have] mistaken the fact that we may have some differences as impacting our unbreakable bond."
Meanwhile, some Democrats have boycotted Herzog's speech in protest of the Jewish state's policies toward Palestinians. As RadarOnline.com reported, Herzog will offer his remarks during a joint meeting of Congress Wednesday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Israel's independence.
It's now been a few months since Biden announced his candidacy for re-election with a three-minute video including Vice President Kamala Harris, who is set to play a key role in his oval office bid.
"We — you and I — together we're turning things around and we're doing it in a big way," the 2024 hopeful told voters about his plans for the future. "It's time to finish the job."