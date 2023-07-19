‘He’s a Kid to Me’: 83-year-old Nancy Pelosi Chuckles at Criticism Over 80-year-old Joe Biden’s Age
Nancy Pelosi attempted to laugh off questions about her pal Joe Biden's age while serving as president — despite critics arguing he’s too old, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pelosi, 83, appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe where she host Mika Brzezinski brought up the topic. She asked Pelosi what she “made of the criticism that he’s too old to have a second term.”
The politcian said that Biden, 80, should lean into his age.
“I think the president should embrace his age, his experience, the knowledge that he brings to the job,” Pelosi said.
She then brought up Trump. She said, “Actually, the leader on the other side is not no much younger — I don’t like to use his name, but you know who I mean –he’s not that much younger. So, I don’t think- Age is a relative thing, it is. And I think this president, our country is very well-served by his leadership.”
Pelosi added, “Again, his leadership, his knowledge, and it counts for a lot. He really- His first two years in office, and I take some credit for that in terms of congressional Democrats having the courage to go out there and vote for some of these things which were being mischaracterized by the other side that, it was record-breaking.”
“And we have more, there’s still more work to be done in terms of women in the workplace and the rest. So, what we want him to do is unfinished business. I couldn’t be prouder of him, and again, we’re very fortunate that he is in that position,” she said.
Pelosi then brought up her being older than Biden.
She told Brzezinski, “Again, age is relative. I was in L.A. for some Democratic stuff recently and I met with Norman Lear, who’s 100, going on 101, he was telling me some new shows he was involved in, and I was meeting with Frank Gehry, the 90-something architect showing me new buildings he’s building throughout the world. And they were like “80? He’s a kid!” It’s relative. He’s younger than I am so he’s a kid to me as well.”
“I think we have to get on with this election,” she said.
As we previously reported, Biden has privately raged against the criticism of his age.
“You think I don’t know how f------ old I am?” Biden allegedly told one friend after reading a report.