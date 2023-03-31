Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Paul Wraps Up 3-Month DUI Program Over 2022 Arrest
Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul has completed a 3-month DUI program which he was court-ordered to attend after his 2022 arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former Speaker of the House’s husband finished the program on January 26.
He had enrolled in the class in October 2022, months after he was sentenced in court for driving under the influence.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Paul was arrested in May 2022 while driving in Napa County, California.
Paul was involved in a car crash while driving his 2021 Porsche. He allegedly struck a Jeep. None of the parties were injured. Officers noted Paul had shown “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication.”
In police reports, officers noted that Paul had watery eyes and they seemed a “strong odor” of alcohol while talking to him. Police arrested him at 11:44 PM.
In August, Paul plead guilty to one count of DUI. Per his sentencing, he was ordered to three years of probation and 5 days in jail, with credit for time served.
The judge ordered Paul to complete 8 hours of a court work program, the 3-month DUI class, and install an interlock device on his car. In addition, Paul was ordered to “pay $4927.53 in victim restitution for medical bills and lost wages as well as a standard $150 restitution fine.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, months after his arrest, Paul was attacked during a home invasion. A man named David DePape showed up at Paul and Nancy’s property in San Francisco.
DePape hit Paul with a hammer which caused a skull fracture and other serious injuries. At the time, Nany released a statement stating, “Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers, and warm wishes. We are most grateful. “
“Thanks to the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process,” she added.
DePape pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and various other charges.