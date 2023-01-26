Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Husband Sold 30k Shares Of Google Stock Weeks Before DOJ Antitrust Lawsuit

The amounts ranged between $500k and $1 million, as noted in the report obtained by RadarOnline.com.

After the findings were first reported by Fox Business, some critics are under the impression it was a carefully crafted move as the DOJ and eight states came forward with a bombshell lawsuit against Google on Tuesday, alleging they engaged in anticompetitive behavior and exercised a monopoly over internet search traffic.

Sen. Josh Hawley was among those who sounded off amid the news about Pelosi. "People have asked why I named my stock trade ban the PELOSI Act. Now you know," he tweeted.

"When voters send ​members of Congress to Washington, they expect them to do the people's business, not to be day trading on the stock market, not to be using the information they get from briefings to go and make a quick buck on Wall Street," Hawley also told Sean Hannity.