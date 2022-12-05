Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Makes First Public Appearance Since Being 'Violently Assaulted' By Hammer-Wielding Home Intruder
Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, made his first public appearance this weekend after being hospitalized following a violent attack carried out by a hammer-wielding home intruder, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Paul’s surprising appearance came as he joined his wife in attending the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening.
Although the Pelosi couple did not walk the gala’s red carpet as they have in previous years, the pair were spotted sitting side-by-side in a box seat at the Kennedy Opera House.
Both Paul and Nancy were seated next to Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
Paul, wearing a hat on his head and one glove on his left hand, received a standing ovation from the event’s high-profile attendees when his presence was pointed out by Kennedy Center Chairman David Rubenstein.
When asked by Daily Mail how he was doing, Paul reportedly told the outlet he was doing, “Very well.”
The event, which was hosted by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, saw actor George Clooney, band U2 and the singer Gladys Knight all honored as this year’s Kennedy Center Honors recipients. A broadcast of the event is set to air on CBS on December 28.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sunday night marked the first time House Speaker Pelosi’s husband has been seen in public since being attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant on the morning of October 28.
The suspect – since identified as 42-year-old David DePape – is accused of breaking into Nancy and Paul’s $6 million San Francisco home that Friday morning and “violently assaulting” Paul with a hammer.
Paul was later hospitalized for severe head and arm injuries, including a fractured skull, as a result of the attack on his life.
DePape was quickly arrested for the incident and charged with at least five counts relating to the attack on Paul, including: attempted murder, burglary, assault, false imprisonment and threatening the family member of a public official.
Investigators later learned that DePape was allegedly targeting House Speaker Pelosi in the attack, although she was not home at the time of the break-in.
"DePape stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her,” said a sworn affidavit regarding the attack. “If Nancy were to tell DePape the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break her kneecaps.”
DePape is also facing at least two federal charges for the October incident, including: one count of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official and one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official.