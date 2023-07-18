Cocaine Proof: Ex-Secret Service Agent Says He’s Been Told 'They Know Exactly' Who Brought Baggie to White House
A former Secret Service agent claimed that the agency “knows exactly who” brought cocaine into the White House earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come nearly three weeks after a dime-sized baggie of cocaine was found in the West Wing on July 2, ex-Secret Service agent Don Bongino spoke out to suggest that somebody within the White House is working to cover up who the drugs belonged to.
According to Bongino, the Secret Service is “furious” and “embarrassed” about the entire cocaine scandal.
“They are absolutely furious about this,” he said on Twitter on Sunday. “I got 50 emails, communications, texts from people. ‘This is embarrassing. Humiliating. They know exactly who it was.’”
“They gotta know who did it,” Bongino continued. “The question is, who’s pressuring them to not find out who did it? And it’s gotta be coming from this White House.”
“There’s no way that this should have went down the way it did,” he added. “Let me just say as a personal plea to my former colleagues in the Secret Service whom I adore and love, don’t do to that agency what the FBI did to itself.”
Also shocking was Bongino’s suggestion that the cocaine found in the West Wing on July 2 belonged to Hunter Biden, although there has not yet been any evidence to suggest that was the case.
According to Bongino, the illicit substance likely belonged to President Joe Biden’s son “or one of [Hunter’s] friends” because Hunter previously struggled with drug addiction.
“Is it Hunter or one of his friends?” the former Secret Service agent questioned.
“Here’s the thing,” he explained. “I’m in the Secret Service 12 years, a good amount of time. We’ve never had this problem. By Occam’s Razor, the process of deduction. Keep things simple. Keep it simple, stupid.”
- 'Sickening': FBI Tipped Off Biden Presidential Transition Team to Help Hunter Evade Criminal Probe, Whistleblower Claims — As GOP Vows to Expose DOJ's 'Cover-up'
- Impending Charges Imminent: Donald Trump Reveals ‘Deranged’ Jack Smith Informed Him He's a Target in January 6th Grand Jury Investigation
- 'Specific Individual' Identified 'By Name' In White House Cocaine Scandal — As FBI Is GRILLED Over What It Is Still Hiding
“You’ve got this guy, we never found coke in there before,” he explained further. “You’ve got a dude who’s doing coke on tape, who’s got a reputation for being a coke addict.”
“He’s living in the White House. He’s there on Friday. The coke’s found on Sunday, and everybody is like, ‘Gosh, who could it be?’”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Secret Service first discovered the cocaine in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday, July 2.
President Biden, Hunter, and the rest of the Biden family were reportedly visiting Camp David at the time of the drug discovery, and #46 has refused to comment on the matter.
Although the Secret Service administered a DNA and fingerprint analysis of the baggie that the cocaine was discovered in, the agency ultimately closed its investigation into the matter last week.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The agency also confirmed that they narrowed down the list of potential suspects to 500 people, but opted not to investigate those suspects further.
Meanwhile, White House sources familiar with the cocaine investigation claimed that the Secret Service did identify a “specific individual by name” despite closing the probe.
It is unclear who that “specific individual” was.