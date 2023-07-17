‘I Don’t Snort Cocaine’: Donald Trump Jr Animatedly Denies Drug Use as He Rips Hunter Biden
Donald Trump Jr. decided to attempt and shut down rumors he uses cocaine during a high-profile appearance this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, Trump Jr. spoke to the crowd at the Turning Point Action Conference. During his time on stage, the businessman took questions from the crowd.
One audience member decided to ask Trump Jr. about the cocaine recently found at the White House and the ongoing investigation to determine who brought the illegal drugs in.
He said, “According to Twitter, it was mine. You have the world’s most famous crackhead in residence. And somehow, it was mine, according to Twitter. I haven’t been there in like three years. I mean, think about that…”
Trump Jr. added, “My guys who I stayed in touch with — many of them just dear friends — they’re like, ‘Hey dude, there’s no way you would’ve gotten away with that.’ I go, ‘I know!’ Luckily, I don’t snort cocaine! Like, it’s just not my thing.”
Later, Trump Jr. talked about how he was called a “terrible person” for criticizing Hunter Biden and his long history of issues with addiction.
“Addiction does not absolve you from being a piece of crap throughout every other aspect of your life,” Trump Jr. said.
Following his speech, Twitter lit up with many pushing the same drug accusations against Trump Jr.
“Interrupting your own incoherent story to rapidly shout "I DON'T AHHH *SNORT* COCAINE" is not the most convincing way to claim you don't snort cocaine,” one user commented.
Others created fake posters to have Trump Jr. on the poster for the film Cocaine Bear.
Another asked, “His friends telling him “there’s no way you would’ve gotten away with that” seems like that kind of things friends say to a known cocaine user. If he didn’t use cocaine, why would his friends say that?”
“Whenever I give a public talk, I always start out by specifying that I don’t “snort” cocaine. I like to demonstrate my familiarity as to the ways it can be ingested,” another joked.