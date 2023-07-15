Nikki Haley Accuses Secret Service of Covering-Up the White House Drug Scandal, 'They Don’t Want to Say Who it Is'
Former South Carolina governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley has accused the Secret Service of covering up the true origin of the cocaine found in the White House, claiming it is an effort to protect Hunter Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During an interview with Tucker Carlson at the 'Family Leadership Summit' in Iowa, Haley expressed her belief that President Joe Biden's Secret Service is withholding information about who is responsible for the drugs.
The cocaine was discovered on July 2 inside a storage locker located in the West Wing executive entrance. Roughly 1 gram of the narcotic was found by a Secret Service agent.
Despite claims from members of Congress that the locker is not within view of cameras, Haley disputes this assertion. According to her, the vestibule where the locker is located is just feet away from the Situation Room and one floor below the Oval Office. She doubts that there are no surveillance cameras in such a high-security area.
"For them to say they don't know who this was … don't tell me there's no cameras in there. There are absolutely cameras in there," Haley told Carlson.
"I strongly believe this is a cover-up for either Hunter, or someone very close to the president, and they don't want to say who it is," she added. "Everything that they're saying is that hundreds of people went through this area. No, I've been to that area. It is the most secure area anywhere because this is where I, on the National Security Council with other members of national security, met with the president."
- Donald Trump’s Rival Nikki Haley Says Women Who Have Abortions ‘Shouldn’t Be Jailed or Given the Death Penalty’
- Laura Ingraham Lashes Out at Republican Campaigns by Likening Tim Scott and Nikki Haley to Voting for Mitch McConnell
- Leaked Audio: Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Bashes Dylan Mulvaney, Claims Trans Influencer is 'Making Fun of Women'
Hunter, who is known for his past struggles with drug addiction, has been staying at the White House in recent weeks.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the First Son and his father were reportedly out of the White House at Camp David for the Fourth of July weekend when the drugs were discovered.
The investigation lasted just 11 days and concluded with no concrete findings. The Secret Service explained that the drugs yielded no usable DNA or fingerprints.
The White House has not provided any answers regarding the possibility of the cocaine belonging to a member of the first family. They have dismissed questions about the incident as "irresponsible."
This has fueled further speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding the true origins of the drugs from many in the GOP.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.