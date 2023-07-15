During an interview with Tucker Carlson at the 'Family Leadership Summit' in Iowa, Haley expressed her belief that President Joe Biden's Secret Service is withholding information about who is responsible for the drugs.

The cocaine was discovered on July 2 inside a storage locker located in the West Wing executive entrance. Roughly 1 gram of the narcotic was found by a Secret Service agent.

Despite claims from members of Congress that the locker is not within view of cameras, Haley disputes this assertion. According to her, the vestibule where the locker is located is just feet away from the Situation Room and one floor below the Oval Office. She doubts that there are no surveillance cameras in such a high-security area.