Shocking Video: Mitch McConnell Freezes and Struggles to Speak in Second Incident This Summer as Calls Grow for Him to Step Down
Senator Mitch McConnell once again froze and struggled to speak at an event this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
This was the second time such an incident has taken place this summer, and it came as the aging GOP politician already faces calls to step down from his role in the Senate.
The concerning incident took place on Wednesday as the 81-year-old senator spoke at an event in Covington, Kentucky.
According to a video of the startling incident, McConnell was asked about his potential plans to run for re-election in 2026.
Although McConnell initially appeared unable to hear the reporter’s question, he then froze and stopped speaking for more than 30 seconds as a nearby aide approached the lectern to check on him.
“All right, I’m sorry, you all,” the aide said as McConnell stood frozen at the podium. “We’re going to need a minute.”
McConnell appeared to snap out of the scary episode shortly after, and his aide asked that the reporters in the room “please speak up” when asking any further questions.
“Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today,” WLWT reported shortly after the incident took place on Wednesday.
“Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions,” the outlet added. “He was eventually led away.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this marked the second time McConnell suffered an episode over the course of the past few weeks.
McConnell was again standing at a podium when he suddenly froze and appeared disoriented during a press conference that took place in Washington, D.C. on July 26.
The 81-year-old was delivering opening remarks when he abruptly stopped and seemed unable to complete his sentence. He then looked wide-eyed at reporters with a blank stare.
An aide for the senator said that McConnell "felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment” during the incident in July.
He eventually "came back to handle Q and A” which, according to the aide, “everyone observed was sharp."
The two recent episodes came months after McConnell was hospitalized for a concussion he suffered during a dinner event in D.C. earlier this year.
McConnell suffered a concussion, a traumatic brain injury, and a minor rib fracture from the fall and was forced to work from home for days after being discharged from the hospital.
“McConnell's concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today,” McConnell’s communications director, David Popp, said at the time.
“At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home,” Popp added.
It was later revealed that McConnell once again fell down and “face-planted” while deboarding a plane at Reagan National Airport on July 14.