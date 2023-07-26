Shocking Video: Mitch McConnell, 81, Escorted From Podium After Appearing Disoriented Mid-Press Conference
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was standing at the podium when he suddenly froze and appeared disoriented during a press conference, sparking concerns for his well-being as a flurry of cameras snapped photos.
The 81-year-old was delivering his opening remarks when he abruptly stopped and seemed unable to complete his sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned, looking wide-eyed at reporters with a blank stare.
"Hey Mitch, anything else you want to say? Or should we just go back to your office? Do you want to say anything else to the press?" GOP Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming asked in the viral video.
Republican Senator John Thune was nearby and walked alongside McConnell to move him away from the podium. Meanwhile, Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa made a sign of the cross, appearing to make a silent prayer amid the GOP leadership event.
Thune continued before McConnell walked back in and insisted he was fine.
A McConnell aide said he "felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment," adding the public figure "came back to handle Q and A, which as everyone observed, was sharp."
It's been four months since McConnell was discharged from the hospital after suffering a concussion. He tripped and fell during a D.C. dinner event, resulting in a traumatic brain injury and a minor rib fracture.
In a statement, the Senate GOP leader said that he would be taking it easy and spending "the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home."
McConnell also shared that he was remaining "in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon."
Meanwhile, his care team had expressed confidence that he would make a full turnaround.
"McConnell's concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today. At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home," his communications director David Popp said in a statement following his release.
"The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received."
McConnell has been a senator since 1985 and broke the record to become the longest-serving Senate leader when the 118th Congress was seated in January.