Shocking Video: Mitch McConnell, 81, Escorted From Podium After Appearing Disoriented Mid-Press Conference

"Hey Mitch, anything else you want to say? Or should we just go back to your office? Do you want to say anything else to the press?" GOP Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming asked in the viral video.

Republican Senator John Thune was nearby and walked alongside McConnell to move him away from the podium. Meanwhile, Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa made a sign of the cross, appearing to make a silent prayer amid the GOP leadership event.

Thune continued before McConnell walked back in and insisted he was fine.