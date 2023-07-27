REVEALED: Mitch McConnell ‘Face Planted’ on Plane Two Weeks Before Freezing During Presser, Uses Wheelchair to Get Around
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been using a wheelchair to get around after he was injured in a previously undisclosed incident that happened while he exited an airplane, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed the 81-year-old fell on the jet bridge at Reagan National Airport on July 14. He was walking off the plane when he had a “face plant,” according to an alleged witness.
Insiders said McConnell has been using a wheelchair as a “precautionary measure” when he has to go through crowded areas.
The revelation comes after McConnell froze up during a press conference on Wednesday. The Kentucky Republican had started a speech but stopped in the middle. He stood there for 30 seconds before his colleagues stepped in.
Sen. John Barrasso approached McConnell and asked him, “Hey Mitch, anything else you want to say? Or should we just go back to your office? Do you want to say anything else to the press?”
McConnell did not answer and was then led away from the cameras. He returned a few minutes later telling reporters he was “fine.”
Hours later, he told reporters, “So, the president called to check on me. I told him I got sandbagged,” he said. The sandbag line was said by the president after he tripped on a sandbag during an event in June.
McConnell has yet to announce if he will run for reelection in 2026.
As we previously reported, in April, McConnell returned to work after taking time off to recover from a fall inside a hotel.
The politician entered rehab after suffering head injuries and fracturing a rib.
“I’m very happy to be back,” McConnell said upon his return. “There’s important business for Congress to tackle.”
He added, “Suffice it to say, this wasn’t the first time that being hard-headed has served me very well."