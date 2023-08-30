Home > Politics > Joe Biden October Surprise: Biden Secret Audio Recording of 'Incontrovertible Evidence’ of Corruption to be Released 'That Will End Campaign', Newsmax Host Greg Kelly Claims Source: MEGA Newsmax host Greg Kelly teased the existence of an audio tape that contains damning evidence against President Joe Biden. By: Connor Surmonte Aug. 30 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly raised eyebrows this week with the announcement of a forthcoming tape that allegedly contains damning evidence against President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the latest development to come as House Republicans investigate President Biden’s alleged involvement in Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings, Kelly teased the existence of a tape during the Tuesday night broadcast of his Newsmax program, Greg Kelly Reports.

Source: MEGA The alleged audio tape contains “incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption” and the tape is “about to made public.”

According to Kelly, the alleged audio tape contains “incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption” and the tape is “about to made public.” "Biden has a big mouth and it got him into a lot of trouble, but he hasn't seen the half of it yet," the 54-year-old Newsmax host said on Tuesday night.

"There is an audio tape I am told by people in the know – not necessarily in government, not necessarily out of government, I can't say too much – but there is incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden's corruption that is about to be made public,” he continued. "It's not going to happen tomorrow, it's not going to happen before Labor Day, but it will happen sometime between Labor Day and Halloween.”

Source: MEGA Kelly claimed the bombshell audio tape will be released between Labor Day and Halloween.

Kelly also claimed that President Biden knows "his time is up" and the White House is currently working to “protect” Biden “as much as possible” before the alleged tape is released. "It's all about himself now. It's all about survival and planning his life after the presidency and trying to protect himself as much as possible," the Newsmax host said. "The country? We are not on Joe Biden's mind."

According to Kelly, the alleged tape will be so damning that Biden will be forced to end his 2024 re-election campaign. Meanwhile, social media users who watched Kelly’s broadcast on Tuesday night expressed their skepticism about the alleged tape that contains “incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption.”

Source: MEGA According to Kelly, the alleged tape will be so damning that Biden will be forced to end his 2024 re-election campaign.

"Greg Kelly spoke? Oh, it must be bull----," wrote one X user. "Why not release it?" wrote another.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kelly’s tape claims on Tuesday came as House Republicans continue to consider launching an impeachment inquiry against the 80-year-old commander-in-chief. MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke out on Tuesday and said that, if an impeachment vote was held this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy "would be one of the first ones to vote yes."

Source: MEGA Rumors about the tape came as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy considers launching an impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

McCarthy teased an impeachment inquiry against President Biden earlier this summer but has so far not held a vote. “But this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed,” McCarthy told Fox News in July. “I believe we will follow this all the way to the end,” the House Speaker continued, “and this is going to rise to an impeachment inquiry the way the Constitution tells us to do this.”

