Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

‘You Need to Have Term Limits': Nikki Haley Attacks 81-year-old Mitch McConnell's Age After Senator’s Medical Scare, Suggests He 'Walk Away'

nikki haley mitch mcconnell
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 31 2023, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Nikki Haley came out swinging against Mitch McConnell after his recent health scare — claiming the Senator and other older politicians need to know when it’s time to pack up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Haley appeared on Face the Nation with host Margaret Brennan. During the chat, the Republican presidential candidate was asked about McConnell and how he froze during a recent press conference.

Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley mitch mcconnell
Source: MEGA

As we first reported, earlier this month, McConnell was speaking to a crowd when he went silent for 30 seconds. Other GOP members quickly stepped in and escorted him away from the crowd.

McConnell came back moments later and said he was “fine.” However, the moment has caused many to call for new younger leadership to take control.

Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley mitch mcconnell
Source: MEGA

Haley talked about supporting term limits and competency tests, including for people like McConnell.

She said, “I think Mitch McConnell did an amazing job when it comes to our judiciary. When we look at the judges, when we look at the Supreme Court, he’s been a great leader. But I do think that this is one — you know, we’ve got to stop electing people because they look good in the picture or they hold a baby well.”

Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley mitch mcconnell
Source: Twitter

McConnell at the press conference earlier this month.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Haley added, “We’ve got to stop electing people because we like them and they’ve been there a long time. That’s actually the problem. You need to have term limits because we need new ideas, new solutions. We’ve got to have a new generation…”

“What I am saying about Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, all of them: know when to walk away. We have huge issues that need new solutions. We need new generational leaders. We appreciate your service. We appreciate what you’ve done. But this is why we will fight for term limits. We’ve got to get it done in America,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley mitch mcconnell
Source: Twitter

McConnell at the press conference earlier this month.

The host asked Haley why she left 77-year-old Trump off her list. Haley added, “Of course, I’m talking about Trump. I’ve said that all throughout this campaign that it is time for us to have a new generation. Republicans have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president. That’s nothing to be proud of, we should want to win the majority of Americans, we’ve got to start going with a new generation so that we can do that.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.