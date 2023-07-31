‘You Need to Have Term Limits': Nikki Haley Attacks 81-year-old Mitch McConnell's Age After Senator’s Medical Scare, Suggests He 'Walk Away'

Haley added, “We’ve got to stop electing people because we like them and they’ve been there a long time. That’s actually the problem. You need to have term limits because we need new ideas, new solutions. We’ve got to have a new generation…”

“What I am saying about Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, all of them: know when to walk away. We have huge issues that need new solutions. We need new generational leaders. We appreciate your service. We appreciate what you’ve done. But this is why we will fight for term limits. We’ve got to get it done in America,” she said.