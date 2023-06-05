Donald Trump’s Rival Nikki Haley Says Women Who Have Abortions ‘Shouldn’t Be Jailed or Given the Death Penalty’

Nikki Haley has distanced herself from the far-right part of the Republican party who are seeking to imprison women who have an abortion, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During the chat, Nikki talked about Roe v. Wade being overturned telling the crowd it is a “personal issue for every woman and man in America.”

Nikki said she describes herself as “unapologetically pro-life” but she does not “judge anyone for being pro-choice, any more than I want them to judge me for being pro-life.”

Nikki said she believed most Americans were on board with banning late-term abortions, “encouraging adoptions,” and that doctors and nurses should have the right to object to performing the procedure.

She accused the media of misrepresenting the issue . “Don’t let anyone in the media, don’t let any political party tell you that a Republican president can ban abortion laws in our country because they can’t any more than a Democrat president can ban our state laws,” she said.

“And I think we can all come together and say any woman that has an abortion shouldn’t be jailed o given the death penalty,” she said. “Can’t we start there?”

She continued, “Can’t we start there? Because what – Because what the politicos and what the media have done is they’ve made you demonize the situation when it’s so personal that we have to humanize the situation. Our goal should always be: how do we save as many babies as we can and support as many mothers in that process as we do it?”