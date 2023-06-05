Your tip
Donald Trump’s Rival Nikki Haley Says Women Who Have Abortions ‘Shouldn’t Be Jailed or Given the Death Penalty’

Source: MEGA
Jun. 5 2023, Published 10:05 a.m. ET

Nikki Haley has distanced herself from the far-right part of the Republican party who are seeking to imprison women who have an abortion, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, the former South Carolina governor revealed her stance while speaking to CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

Embedded Image
Nikki said she describes herself as “unapologetically pro-life” but she does not “judge anyone for being pro-choice, any more than I want them to judge me for being pro-life.”

During the chat, Nikki talked about Roe v. Wade being overturned telling the crowd it is a “personal issue for every woman and man in America.”

Embedded Image
She accused the media of misrepresenting the issue. “Don’t let anyone in the media, don’t let any political party tell you that a Republican president can ban abortion laws in our country because they can’t any more than a Democrat president can ban our state laws,” she said.

Nikki said she believed most Americans were on board with banning late-term abortions, “encouraging adoptions,” and that doctors and nurses should have the right to object to performing the procedure.

Nikki Haley
Embedded Image
“And I think we can all come together and say any woman that has an abortion shouldn’t be jailed o given the death penalty,” she said. “Can’t we start there?”

She continued, “Can’t we start there? Because what – Because what the politicos and what the media have done is they’ve made you demonize the situation when it’s so personal that we have to humanize the situation. Our goal should always be: how do we save as many babies as we can and support as many mothers in that process as we do it?”

Embedded Image
For his part, Trump previously said abortion rights should be left up to the individual state to decide. A major anti-abortion group, The Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, trashed his position saying it is a “morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate.”

“The Supreme Court made clear in its decision that it was returning the issue to the people to decide through their elected representatives in the states and in Congress,” the group’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser. “Holding to the position that it is exclusively up to the states is an abdication of responsibility by anyone elected to federal office.”

