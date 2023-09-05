President Joe Biden, 80, Jokes About His Age as Rumors Swirl He Will Drop Out of 2024 Race: ‘I’ve Been Doing This Longer Than Anyone!’

“Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom,” he continued. “I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy suggested Biden was responding to recent claims made by Franklin Foer, the author of a new book titled The Last Politician which focused on Biden’s first two years in office.

