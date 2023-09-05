President Joe Biden, 80, Jokes About His Age as Rumors Swirl He Will Drop Out of 2024 Race: ‘I’ve Been Doing This Longer Than Anyone!’
President Joe Biden joked about his age amid rumors he might drop out of next year’s 2024 presidential election race, RadarOnline.com can report.
Biden, 80, quipped about his age on Monday while he addressed members of the Sheet Metal Workers union in Philadelphia.
According to the aging commander-in-chief, he has no plans to drop out of next year’s presidential race. Biden also proclaimed that he has “been doing this longer than anybody.”
“I tell you what, someone said: ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,’” Biden said during a Labor Day event.
“Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom,” he continued. “I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy suggested Biden was responding to recent claims made by Franklin Foer, the author of a new book titled The Last Politician which focused on Biden’s first two years in office.
During an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd over the weekend, Foer said it would not be a “total surprise” if Biden dropped out of the 2024 race between now and next year’s election.
“That seems to be a subtle response to the claim made by an author who interviewed 300 people in Biden world for a new book, who said this weekend that President Biden could bow out,” Doocy explained after Biden’s comments.
Doocy also cited a recent poll published by the Wall Street Journal that found nearly 75% of voters think President Biden is too old to serve a second term.
“That same Wall Street Journal poll has 73% of voters, including two-thirds of Democrats, saying that President Biden is too old for another term,” the Fox News reporter asserted.
Meanwhile, USA Today also reported on the concerns among voters regarding Biden’s age ahead of next year’s election.
“Even if Biden’s age has not affected his ability to do the job, some members of the public may believe he is not mentally sharp enough or that he lacks the necessary physical stamina,” the outlet reported.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s age came under renewed scrutiny in June after he confused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang during an event at the White House.
Biden also confused Ukraine for Iraq on at least three different occasions since taking office in January 2021, and he caused further concern when he tripped and fell down on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.