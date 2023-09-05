What He Really Thinks: New Biden Exposé Tells How Prez Once Called Ukraine's Zelenskyy an 'Amateur' — Plus His True Feelings on Fauci, Obama, Kamala and More
A new bombshell exposé about Joe Biden detailed how the president once called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy an “amateur,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The exposé also exposed President Biden’s true thoughts and feelings about Dr. Anthony Fauci, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, and others.
According to Franklin Foer’s new book, The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future, Biden called Zelenskyy an “amateur” shortly after taking office in January 2021.
“President Biden considered him to be something of an amateur,” Foer wrote in the new book that was published on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Biden also reportedly described Vladimir Putin as an “a--hole schoolkid” shortly before the Russian president invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
“Biden once described Putin’s slouch to a friend as that of an “a--hole schoolkid,’” Foer wrote in The Last Politician.
Also surprising were Biden’s thoughts and feelings about Dr. Fauci, former President Obama, and Vice President Harris.
According to Foer, the 80-year-old president once joked that Fauci “should sit in the Vice President’s chair.”
Biden also “wanted to treat Harris with the respect he felt Barack Obama hadn’t accorded him” and “made a point of referring to her as the vice president, as opposed to my vice president.”
Another surprising incident Foer detailed in The Last Politician involved President Biden’s apparent displeasure that Obama “didn’t know how to say f--- you properly.”
“Biden told a friend that Obama didn’t know how to say f--- you properly, with the right elongation of vowels and the necessary hardness of his consonants; it was how they must curse in the ivory tower,” Foer reported.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, The Last Politician was released on Tuesday, and the bombshell book marked the first official insider account from Biden’s first two years in office.
Portions of the book that were released in August detailed President Biden’s fury about the harsh criticism he received over his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
“Biden didn’t have time to voraciously consume the news, but he was well aware of the coverage, and it infuriated him,” Foer wrote regarding the matter. “It did little to change his mind, though.”
The negative coverage of Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal was apparently so severe that the then 78-year-old president thought he was “losing his mind.”
“Either the press is losing its mind, or I am,” Biden reportedly told an aide following one particularly scathing article.
Other passages in Foer’s The Last Politician focused extensively on Vice President Harris and how she responded to criticism during the first two years of the Biden-Harris Administration.
Foer reported that Harris “let the criticism guide her,” which made “life excessively difficult” because she imposed “all sorts of constraints on herself."